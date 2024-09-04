Top Workplaces 2024: Long Island’s Top 5 Large Businesses

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Long Island’s Top 5 Large Businesses

1.) Piping Rock Health Products, LLC

Piping Rock Health Products takes the top spot in the Long Island Top Workplaces survey for 2024. The renowned entrepreneurial company is dedicated to delivering top-quality wellness products, from two Long Island locations. The private company strives to provide vertical integration to Long Islanders with their in-house production, while competitors are outsourcing. Since its establishment in 2011, Piping Rocks has guaranteed potency, quality, and safety in its products. For more information visit pipingrock.com.

2.) Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation

Parker Jewish Institute, a New Hyde Park-based nonprofit, proudly serves the community with the initiative to make the region a vibrant place to live, work, and play in. The longtime trusted nursing facilities places importance on older adults and their families and their access to advanced health care and rehabilitation. Parker Jewish Institute also serves the Long Island community with mobile access to flu and Covid-19 vaccinations. The organization regularly sponsors many health fairs, art shows, live concerts, picnics, runs, and more to strive towards its mission of providing quality health care with dedication and compassion. For more information, visit parkerinstitute.org.

3.) Family Service League, Inc.

The Family Service League provides human and social services to families, individuals, and children by aiming to improve their quality of life in their home life, in the workplace, and in the community with their 22 Long Island locations. With a mission to restore hope and rebuild lives, the Family Service League provides beds to the homeless, assists with mental illness or substance-related issues, helps train those seeking employment opportunities, assists disadvantaged children in getting off to a good start in life, provides trauma therapy, and more. The privately owned corporation has recently opened the first urgent care facility for behavioral health and addictive disorders on Long Island. Additionally, they are the only human services nonprofit to receive the COA Council on Accreditation of Families and Children status in Suffolk County for their efforts in making a positive impact on those in need. For more information, visit fsl-li.org.

4.) Jovia

Jovia Financial Credit Union has an objective to serve with superior financial products, with attentive service to its members, and ease of doing business. As they reach Long Island’s Top Workplaces list they continue to bring innovation to the banking system with the newest technology to make banking easier, faster, and safer. The Westbury-based not-for-profit holds free seminars and events to educate all members and provides scholarships for eligible high school and college students to offset costs. After being founded in 1938 by a group of Long Island teachers, Jovia Financial Credit Union now has two locations servicing Long Island. For more information, visit jovia.org.

5.) New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is a leading oncology practice in the New York Metropolitan area committed to providing world-class, patient-centered affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their own communities, close to family and friends. NYCBS has more than 30 locations and 35 hospital affiliations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties, in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, and Brooklyn. It offers a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to care that utilizes the most advanced imaging, state-of-the-art therapies, cutting-edge clinical trials, on-site pharmacies, and an in-house laboratory with a full range of pathology services. Advocating for and ensuring the health and well-being of its patients is and always will be its top priority. For more information, visit nycancer.com.