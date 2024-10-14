Enough Fentanyl To Kill Everyone On Long Island Seized In Suffolk County, DA Says

It only takes two mg of fentanyl — the same weight as two grains of sand — to kill an adult. And 15 pounds of it were allegedly found in a Suffolk County home. It was enough to kill ‘every man, woman and child on Long Island’ according to the DA.

Remon Gibson, 43, was indicted for operating as a major drug trafficker, among other charges, by the Suffolk County Defense Attorney’s Office on Oct. 10. He reportedly had 33 pounds of illegal narcotics — including around 15 pounds of fentanyl, around 17 pounds of cocaine, and various other illegal drugs — in his Bellport home.

“The amount of deadly narcotics seized in this operation is staggering,” said District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “There was enough fentanyl here to kill every man, woman, and child on Long Island.”

Investigators allegedly found a large amount of fentanyl on a nightstand in Gibson’s bedroom, which is directly adjacent to the bedroom of his two children, both minors. Additional cocaine was reportedly found hidden behind a backyard shed.

Fentanyl is currently the nation’s most urgent drug threat, and is associated with around 70 percent of all overdoses. And carfentanil — an elephant tranquilizer considered 100 times stronger — was recently seized in Suffolk County for the first time.

In addition to the 33 pounds of drugs, as well as additional drug paraphernalia, the Sept. 25 investigation allegedly found $80,000 in cash, a drug ledger, and kilo presses, including one used for bricks of fentanyl and cocaine. The investigation was carried out by the Suffolk County Sherriff’s Office and Police Department assigned to the DA’s Fentanyl Task Force, as well as members of a task force from the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Gibson is due back in court on Nov. 8, and faces a minimum of 15 years to life in prison if convicted.