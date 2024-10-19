Top 5 Stories in Long Island Press This Week: Teacher Accused Of Sex Trafficking, Gilgo Beach Killer Update And More

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.

The top 5 stories in the Long Island Press this week are listed below.

After a three-year long undercover investigation by the Suffolk County DA, a police officer and an Islip teacher were indicted for allegedly managing a sex trafficking ring.

Get ready to turn up the volume, Long Island! Nassau County is celebrating its 125th anniversary this month with an epic, free party in Eisenhower Park, honoring over a century of history, culture and community.

Rex Heuermann, the Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect charged with murdering six women over the past three decades, appeared in court Wednesday, where it was announced a hearing will be held to determine the admissibility of some DNA evidence in court.

It takes around two mg of fentanyl — around the weight of two grains of sand — to kill an average-sized adult. And about 15 pounds of it were reportedly seized in a single Suffolk County home.

Harry Potter fans, grab your brooms — there’s a new restaurant that’s right up your Diagon Alley.

