Best Bars To Watch The Yankees World Series Game

Tonight is Game Four of the World Series, and it’s now or never for the New York Yankees, who are trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers 0-3.
Only once has a team overcome a 3-game gap to win a World Series, when the Boston Red Sox overtook the Yankees’ lead to bring home the title in 2004. Long Islanders are divided on whether the Bronx Bombers can overcome the odds.
Whether you’re a diehard Yankees fan praying for your first World Series win in 15 years or a Mets fan who can’t wait for some sweet, Yankee fan tears, everyone is watching the outcome of tonight’s game with bated breath.
Here are the best bars to watch at.
Arooga’s Sports Bar and Grille House
1 West Main St., Patchogue
Bourbon & Brews
361 Merrick Ave., Merrick
Buffalo Wild Wings
6 Green Acres Rd. West, Valley Stream
637 Merrick Ave., Westbury
358 N. Broadway, Hickville
1080 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale
1112 Deer Park Ave., North Babylon
1701 Sunrise Hwy., Bayshore
1086 Middle Country Rd., Centerreach
Changing Times Pub
1247 Melville Rd., Farmingdale
Croxley’s Ale House & Eatery
7 South Park Ave., Rockville Centre
129 New Hyde Park Rd., Franklin Square
190 Main St., Farmingdale
The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille
1740 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow
Lily Flanagan’s Pub
345 Deer Park Rd., Babylon
The Local
7 Depot Pl., Babylon
The Main Event
1815 Broadhollow Rd. #6, Farmingdale
799 Old Country Rd., Plainview
Michael’s Billiards
4060 Austin Blvd., Island Park
Miller’s Ale House
88 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Commack
1800 The Arches Circle, Deer Park
4000 Middle Country Rd., Lake Grove
3046 Hempstead Tpke., Levvittown
Momo’s Too Sports Bar & Grill
667 Montauk Hwy., Bayport
Popei’s Clam Bar
451 Middle Country Rd., Coram
760 Grand Blvd., Deer Park
384 N Wantagh Ave., Bethpage
The Rabbit’s Foot
646 S Broadway, Hicksville
Raxx Pool Room, Sports Bar & Grill
510 Hempstead Tpke., West Hempstead
Riley Fibbers
148 Carlton Ave., East Islip
742 Middle Country Rd., Selden
Rudi’s Bar & Grill
554 NY-112, Patchogue
Tap Room
47-51 N Village Ave., Rockville Centre
Your Mother’s House
2349 Jericho Tpke., Garden City Park
