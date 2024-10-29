Here are the 19 best bars to watch the Yankees World Series game tonight.

Tonight is Game Four of the World Series, and it’s now or never for the New York Yankees, who are trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers 0-3.

Only once has a team overcome a 3-game gap to win a World Series, when the Boston Red Sox overtook the Yankees’ lead to bring home the title in 2004. Long Islanders are divided on whether the Bronx Bombers can overcome the odds.

Whether you’re a diehard Yankees fan praying for your first World Series win in 15 years or a Mets fan who can’t wait for some sweet, Yankee fan tears, everyone is watching the outcome of tonight’s game with bated breath.

Here are the best bars to watch at.

Arooga’s Sports Bar and Grille House

1 West Main St., Patchogue

Bourbon & Brews

361 Merrick Ave., Merrick

Buffalo Wild Wings

6 Green Acres Rd. West, Valley Stream

637 Merrick Ave., Westbury

358 N. Broadway, Hickville

1080 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale

1112 Deer Park Ave., North Babylon

1701 Sunrise Hwy., Bayshore

1086 Middle Country Rd., Centerreach

Changing Times Pub

1247 Melville Rd., Farmingdale

Croxley’s Ale House & Eatery

7 South Park Ave., Rockville Centre

129 New Hyde Park Rd., Franklin Square

190 Main St., Farmingdale

The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille

1740 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow

Lily Flanagan’s Pub

345 Deer Park Rd., Babylon

The Local

7 Depot Pl., Babylon

The Main Event

1815 Broadhollow Rd. #6, Farmingdale

799 Old Country Rd., Plainview

Michael’s Billiards

4060 Austin Blvd., Island Park

Miller’s Ale House

88 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Commack

1800 The Arches Circle, Deer Park

4000 Middle Country Rd., Lake Grove

3046 Hempstead Tpke., Levvittown

Momo’s Too Sports Bar & Grill

667 Montauk Hwy., Bayport

Popei’s Clam Bar

451 Middle Country Rd., Coram

760 Grand Blvd., Deer Park

384 N Wantagh Ave., Bethpage

The Rabbit’s Foot

646 S Broadway, Hicksville

Raxx Pool Room, Sports Bar & Grill

510 Hempstead Tpke., West Hempstead

Riley Fibbers

148 Carlton Ave., East Islip

742 Middle Country Rd., Selden

Rudi’s Bar & Grill

554 NY-112, Patchogue

Tap Room

47-51 N Village Ave., Rockville Centre

Your Mother’s House

2349 Jericho Tpke., Garden City Park

