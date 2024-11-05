PSEG Long Island and Schneps Media are celebrating ‘Small Business Stars’

Our small businesses are the backbone of our communities — they employ nearly two million Long Islanders — and now they’re getting the spotlight they deserve. PSEG Long Island, the region’s leading electric service provider powering more than 1.1 million customers, has partnered with Schneps Media, the largest local news publisher in New York, to launch “Small Business Stars,” a year-long celebration showcasing entrepreneurs and innovation.

Each month throughout 2025, the campaign will highlight small businesses across Nassau and Suffolk counties. From energy-efficient practices to charitable initiatives, women-owned enterprises to multi-generational family shops, these stars shine bright in their commitment to community building.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Long Island Press for the ‘Small Business Stars powered by PSEG Long Island,'” says Veronica Isaac, manager of customer and community partnerships. “Supporting local businesses is at the heart of what we do, and this initiative is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the hardworking entrepreneurs who make our community thrive.”

Each month, featured businesses will be profiled in print and digital editions of Long Island Press and Schneps Nassau Local newspapers and LongIslandPress.com. Readers can vote for their favorite community champion through social media, determining the Small Business Star of the Month.

These monthly Small Business Stars will be honored at an exclusive celebration in December 2025, recognizing their contributions to Long Island communities. From sustainable practices to social responsibility initiatives, each featured business demonstrates the can-do spirit that drives our local economy.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the Long Island economy,” said Josh Schneps, CEO of Schneps Media, which operates dozens of local newspapers and websites in Long Island and New York City. “We are happy to partner with PSEG Long Island to promote and bring awareness to these businesses.”

Stay tuned as we unveil inspiring stories of determination, innovation, and community impact. Follow Long Island Press and PSEG Long Island on social media to participate in the voting and help celebrate the stars who make our Island shine brighter.

To learn more about the support PSEG Long Island offers business owners visit psegliny.com/businessfirst.

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority’s transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.