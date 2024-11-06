Trump wins national election, over 355K Nassau residents vote for the former president

Donald Trump easily won Nassau County on Tuesday by nearly five percentage points — 51.3% to 47.5% — as part of a red wave he helped create on his way to capturing the presidency for a second time.

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) won her re-election, defeating Mike Sapraicone 4,401,397 to 3,097,014 statewide but lost in Nassau County by 5,000 votes — 48.19% to 47.47%.

Proposition 1 — a statewide ballot proposal proposed addressing discrimination based on ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion, or gender — passed by more than the required 50%. The ballot proposal will add language to the state’s constitution, stating nobody can be denied civil rights because of national origin, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, pregnancy or “reproductive healthcare and autonomy.”

The proposition won in Nassau County by more than 65,000 votes — 346,914 to 281.574.

Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, beat Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz in the electoral race 277-224, winning the national popular vote by 51% to 47.5% as of early Wednesday morning.

With 98% of the county votes counted, 355,276 county residents — 51.31% — voted for Trump and 322,131 — 46.52% — voted for Harris. This contrasts with 2020 when Joe Biden won 54.2% of the county vote with Trump receiving 44.7%.

“I was asked by a reporter, ‘what’s going on in New York State? It looks like it’s getting redder and redder and redder’,” Bruce Blakeman, executive of Nassau County, said Tuesday night before the final results were announced. “It started right here on Long Island — in Nassau and Suffolk County. Donald Trump lost Nassau County (in 2020) by over 10 points. There’s a hundred thousand more registered Democrats in Nassau County. Tonight, he may very well win the county, make up 10 points and if he can do that here, and does it across the United States, Donald Trump will get re-elected.”

U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-CD3) defeated Republican nominee Mike LiPetri 177,188 to 168,165 — 51.31% to 48.69% — votes and Democratic nominee Laura Gillen defeated U.S. Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-CD4) 182,771 to 176,623 — 48.69% to 47.05% votes.

“We had some great wins and all this talk about the county going red locally with our candidates — I think it’s a lot of nonsense and we established that tonight,” Jay Jacobs, chair of the state and Nassau County Democratic Committee, said.

“This victory makes it absolutely clear that New Yorkers believe in a government that works, and that we must put people over politics,” Gillibrand said in a press release. “I am committed to finding common sense solutions, which is why I always reach across the aisle to find common ground, from delivering health benefits for first responders and veterans, to taking illegal guns off the street, to bringing down costs for New York families.”

About 677,407 county residents voted for both candidates, which is a decrease of over 45,000 from the 723,220 votes for Biden and Trump in 2020.

With 96% of the state votes counted, New York residents voted 55.4% — 4,151,877 votes — for Harris and 44.6% — 3,338,581 votes — for Trump. In 2020, residents voted 60.9% — 5,244,886 votes — for Biden and 37.7% — 3,251,997 votes — for Trump.

In the U.S. Senate, the Republicans took the majority 52 to 42, flipping 3 seats. 6 more races are yet to be called.

Currently, no party has reached the 218-seat threshold for a House majority. The Republicans have 198 House seats and the Democrats have 180. 57 more races are yet to be called.