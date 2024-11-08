Adopt one of these 16 adorable furry friends

November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month! Often overlooked in shelters, senior animals have so much love to give. Adopting an older pet means welcoming a companion who may already be trained, more relaxed, and eager to enjoy their golden years with you, making November the purrfect time to open your heart and home to a new furever friend!

Available for adoption at the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter

Kai is a two year old playful little boy! This one-of-a-kind, handsome and distinctive-looking gentleman’s features are believed to stem from a combination of poodle and bully breed mix.

Kai has a playful, fun-loving, puppy-like mentality and is very eager to please. He came to the shelter lacking proper training or socializing. However, now he enjoys playing with his four-legged buddies, and his humans at the shelter. Kai has really come out of his shell. He would thrive in a home that will teach him how to “doggo” and give him the memories he was once denied as a puppy. This incredibly sweet boy is a diamond in the ruff, who will bring a lifetime of joy, adventure, and companionship to one lucky family’s heart and home.

Kai would do best in a home with older children and is likely to get along with cats and other dogs. Interested adopters are welcome to schedule a time to get acquainted with this very special boy.

If you are interested in meeting Kai, please fill out an adoption application. For more information regarding Town of Smithtown’s rescues, visit: TownofSmithtownAnimalShelter.com

Available for adoption at the Town of Babylon Animal Shelter

**Adoption Fees for Seniors Reduced to only $20 for November!**

*Senior Alert* Sam is a very sweet and mellow fella, at 12 years old he was found tied to a pole in a park. Sam deserves nothing but the best in the next chapter of his life. He would prefer to be the only furry friend in a household.

*Senior Alert* Mitch was about 8 years old when he was surrendered when his owner became homeless. Mitch is super sweet and loves loves loves to swim! He’s strong on a leash and requires a chicken-free diet and no other pets in the home.

*Senior Alert* Neffy arrived at the shelter when she was about 9 years old after her owner became ill after 7 happy years with him. Neffy is very easy to walk, has low energy and needs somewhat slow introductions with new people so a quiet home with no other pets is a best fit for this sweet guy.

*Senior Alert* 7-year-old Mocha loves people, including children! He’s great with other dogs, minus having to share his toys. Mocha would love nothing more than a loving family with a yard to play in as she is quite active, making her the perfect family pet!

*Senior Alert and Special Request* Charlie found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time when he got loose one day and got into trouble with other dogs. Charlie needs to be the only pet in the house and would thrive with owners who can take him for low-energy walks. With a bit of hound in him, Charlie can be somewhat vocal at times, but he’s just trying to start a conversation. Due to a pending court case, Charlie needs to be adopted outside of NY. Let’s help spread the word so Charlie can find his happily ever after!

For more information about adopting a super senior, email babylonvolunteers@gmail.com for more information today!

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Three-year-old Garfield experienced bad luck when he was abandoned by his previous family. But his resourceful spirit shined through, capturing the heart of a rescuer who brought him to safety at Bianca’s Furry Friends. Now, Garfield has left those sad days behind and is ready for a fresh start with a family who will cherish him forever. He’s a serious soulmate material and can’t wait to share his big heart, so please don’t hesitate if yours is set on creating a beautiful life for him.

Winston is an eight-month-old terrier dachshund mix, currently working on his confidence when exploring new places. He is a team favorite at North Shore Animal League America because of how cute he is. Winston would do best with an experienced owner, with older kids, that he can learn from and trust. He would like to meet everyone in the home, including resident dogs, prior to adoption. Someone who is willing to take things slow and not rush Winston during the acclamation period would be beneficial. Given the appropriate adjustment period, Winston will show his new family just how awesome of a dog he is.

Sweet seven-month-old Sam is winning hearts with every gentle head bump he provides. He’s a remarkable cutie who comes from an overcrowded shelter in Georgia and looks forward to a brighter future. A new beginning is on the horizon for this tender tabby. Sam’s a terrific choice for first-time adopters; he’s pure love and gratitude!

Spek is a five-month-old Catahoula collie mix. She’s an active pup, who will need normal training and socialization. Spek is a very friendly girl who loves to play and meet new people. She is snack motivated and will sit when presented with treats. Spek will make everyone very happy with her loving personality. She will instantly show you that she will make a great match for you and your family.

*Double Adoption* The bond six-month-old brothers Zaytoon and SimSim forged while surviving together in Oman has carried them through the hardships of their early days. Zaytoon has shed all memory of his past and is all in for discovering new places and people. His enthusiasm is exactly what quieter SimSim needs to boost his confidence. Want to join them as they discover happiness stateside? They’re a car ride away from being yours!

Luke is a one-year-old lab terrier mix who weighs about 45lbs. He is an active boy who would do best with an experienced owner who can give him the continued training he needs. He would like to meet with any children that may live in the home so he can meet his new friends as soon as possible. He loves to play with toys and run around in the park. He has a sweet demeanor and loves to engage in play with other dogs.

*Special Request* Sweet three-month-old baby Rosita has a real knack for finding fun in her cat room. A ride to Bianca’s Furry Friends from her rescuer secured her future. Veterinarians discovered her wobbliness is due to a mild case of cerebellar hypoplasia, and also found a heart defect that will be covered through Pet Health Centers at cost. This may seem like a lot for a little one to take, but Rosita is feeling safe and understood for the first time in her life. She’s leaving strife behind her, and being a part of her journey is simply inspiring!

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email jamied@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats, Inc.

Kit is an amazing little boy who enjoys talking when he wants your attention. He will follow you around to see what is happening next. This little love will climb into your lap and enjoy petting and chin scratches. Kit has the best personality and is part of a large litter of kittens that TLC has rescued. If you decide that Kit is for you, get ready for years of fun and love from this adorable boy!

Blueberry is absolutely delightful. She will seek out people and jump in their laps. She wants all the love and attention from you. Blueberry is mellow and easy-going, enjoying a romp-and-play with other kitties, but really prefers people. Let’s find Blueberry a home where she will receive all the love and attention she deserves.

Nectarine is a high-energy gal that loves to out-play all the other kittens! She has created her own game where she carries her toys to different places and then goes back to switch them again. Nectarine is so friendly, the kind of kitten who loves people and loves to interact with everyone. When people aren’t around, she looks for other cats to play with. Climbing cat trees is one of her favorite activities. This affectionate and outgoing sweetheart needs a furever home.

To adopt Kit, Blueberry or Nectarine, complete an adoption application.

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop… pass it on!

