Things to do on Long Island this weekend include concerts, comedy shows and more.

Things to do on Long Island this weekend include concerts, comedy shows and more.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

SAY ANYTHING

These LA-based alt-rockers are touring to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their sophomore effort Is a Real Boy with supporting acts Animals, Circustrees and Runt. Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall, 3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh, muls.com

$37.26. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8.

JAY LENO

The iconic former host of the Tonight Show is returning to his stand-up roots with brand-new material. Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury, westburymusicfair.com

$35-172. 8 p.m. Nov. 8.

AILEY II

The merging spirit and energy of the country’s finest early-career dance talent will take the stage. Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org

$35+ 8 p.m. Nov. 8.

CANDACE BUSHNELL: TRUE TALES OF SEX, SUCCESS, AND SEX AND THE CITY

In her one-woman show, the author and journalist whose column for The New York Observer was adapted into the bestselling Sex and the City anthology will take the audience through a tour of New York City by way of her stories and experiences all while pouring cosmopolitans in her Manolos. Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org

$39-$69. 8 p.m. Nov. 8.

HARRY HEPCAT

This vintage rocker and his band share their love for music with future generations. Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame, 97 Main St, Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org.

Free with museum admission. 2 p.m. Nov. 9.

PAT MCGANN

This comedic rising star from Chicago is in town with his sarcastic charm. The Paramount, 370 New York Avenue, Huntington, paramountny.com

$38-$160 7 p.m. Nov. 9.

PROJECT 20

This quintet is known for its unique blend of “classic” 20th century rock, off-stream rock and original songs. Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame, 97 Main St, Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org.

Free with museum admission. 3 p.m. Nov. 10.

JIM BREUER

The hometown comic best known as SNL’s Goat Boy and the Deadhead from Half Baked is back on his Survival With Laughter Tour. The Paramount, 370 New York Avenue, Huntington, paramountny.com

$29.50-$79.50 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10.

THREE DOG NIGHT

Going five decades strong is this classic rock band known for such hits as “One,” “Mama Told Me (Not To Come),” and “Joy To The World.” Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury, westburymusicfair.com

$42-140. 8 p.m. Nov. 10.

VIC DIBITETTO

Make sure to stock up on milk and bread, because the forecast calls for “The Italian Hurricane.” Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org

$45-$85. 8 p.m. Nov. 10.

JOE WALSH & FRIENDS

This multi-Grammy-winning musician hosts VetsAid 2024, a benefit for a nonprofit veterans organization he founded, featuring special guests Post Malone, Eric Church, Toto, and Kool & The Gang. UBS Arena, Belmont Park, 2400 Hempstead Tpke, NY ubsarena.com

$80-$348. 7 pm Nov. 11.

SENSE FAIL / SAVES THE DAY

Albums Let it Enfold You and Through Being Cool will be performed live, in full with special guest Narrow Head. The Paramount, 370 New York Avenue, Huntington, paramountny.com

$66-$160 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12.

TIM MATHESON

Tickets include a screening of Animal House, a copy of his new memoir Damn Glad to Meet You: My Seven Decades in the Hollywood Trenches, an interview, Q&A, and gala book signing reception with live musical entertainment. Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington, cinemaartscentre.org

$42-$52. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12.

MARTHA STEWART

It’s a good thing that Stewart will discuss 100 of Stewart’s favorite recipes. Tickets include the experience of participating in an audience Q&A and a copy of Martha Stewart’s latest book, Martha: The Cookbook. Madison Theatre at Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre, madisontheatreny.org

$60-$65. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12.

COLD CASE LIVE

Joe Kennedy takes audiences through the in-depth analysis of solving some of America’s most infamous cold cases, with reenactments, Q&A, and more. Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury, westburymusicfair.com

$35-100. 8 p.m. Nov. 12.

STOMP

This eight-member explosive international percussion troupe uses whatever they can get their hands on and transforms it into a beautiful sensation. Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org

$35+ 7 p.m. Nov. 13.

DISNEY ON ICE

Twirling princesses from Frozen, Mickey Mouse, and many more blend into a surreal icy wonderland that is perfect for adults and children alike. Belmont Park, 2400 Hempstead Tpke., Elmont, ubsarena.com

$41-$143. Nov. 13-17.

NEWSBOYS

This prominent Christian music band has always had the same goal: to reach people through music. They’ll take the stage to continue to share their message. Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org

$36-$86. 7 p.m. Nov. 14.

DOUGLAS BRINKLEY

The Katherine Tsanoff Brown Chair in Humanities and Professor of History at Rice University discusses history and politics portraying environmental activism and much more. Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org

$35+ 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14.

CAVETOWN

This British indie pop-rock singer/songwriter will be donating $1 from each ticket to Save The Children, to support families in Gaza. With special guest Frankie Cosmos. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$27-$155 8 p.m., Nov, 14.

DEON COLE

This comedian and Black-ish star brings audiences personal and hysterical stand-up with the My New Normal Tour following the release of his latest Netflix, OK, Mister. Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury, westburymusicfair.com

$35-75. 8 p.m. Nov. 14.

PHIL X & THE DRILLS

Bon Jovi’s guitarist rocks the tribute to get fans’ bodies moving. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$25. 8:30 p.m. Nov. 14.

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Charlie Bucket and four other winners will go on a life-changing journey through Wonka’s world of pure imagination including chocolate waterfalls, nutty squirrels and the Great Glass Elevator. John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport, engemantheater.com

$86. Nov. 14-Dec. 29.