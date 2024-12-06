Focus on the Great Neck Peninsula: A talk with operators of ConfiDanZe & Fitness, Adam Marc Jewels

They say if you want to get work done, give it to a busy person.

Enter Michele Tabaroki of ConfiDanZe & Fitness founded in 2014 and Tania Namdar of Adam Marc Jewels, which started out in 2013 and opened shop in 2022.

Female business owners, mothers, CEOs at the helm of passion projects and start- ups, (including yours truly), who happen to have Persian roots. We navigated the risks, at times bit off more than we can chew. As formidable women, with strong intuition, our work/ life is in balance and we beat the odds.

Below, a recent conversation:

Janet: How were you drawn to your respective careers? Once upon a time, I ran “Party Girl”, a girls’ dress shop on Bond Street. Short story long, today I am a second career attorney.

Michele: As a young girl growing up in Canada, becoming a dance teacher was my dream. I studied French Language and Literature in college, then fell into the family business. When I moved to New York, I focused on my family but started to manifest what kept knocking on my door. Dance found me and I gravitated to teaching kids, which ultimately resulted in ConfiDanZe.

Tania: I am a fashion and jewelry addict, always have been. In 2011, I started my career in jewelry sales as a pop- up, and I followed my instincts and opened my first boutique, in Soho, 7 years ago.

Janet: I went out on my own when I became tired of the intra – office politics as a subordinate in the legal world. What inspired you to start your own business?

Michele: Once I started kids classes, I realized that it was a calling. I needed a space to call my own. Then I was approached by different studio owners of ZumBrazil to buy them out or partner up. That gave me confidence to launch my studio, as a natural progression in my career in dance and fitness.

Tania: What inspired me to start up my business was the positive response I got from clients, family and friends.

My taste and vision led to a pop up in Soho, then a storefront. I replicated that in Great Neck. Destination Great Neck’s winter pop- up gave me a boost and incentivized

me to do it again.

Janet: What were some of the biggest challenges you faced in the early stages of your business? When I started out in 2017, I was working out of my house. Meeting clients while maintaining my privacy was the issue.

Michele: For me, my challenge was I had bought into a business where the regular clientele sought out the veteran- instructors, not me. There was an attrition over time, and I essentially lost the original clientele of the studio. I could not help but take that personally. So, I was faced

with starting over, winning over new clients. That’s exactly what I did.

Tania: I had plenty of challenges, but mostly, getting a strong online presence so I could do e-commerce. Now we enjoy robust sales online.

Janet: What were some of the key turning points in your business’s growth? For me, it was certain benchmarks of revenue and being honored by my industry early on.

Michele: The Covid Pandemic was a terrible time for us and so many businesses that depend on live, in- person interactions. My luck, the fitness industry was the last sector to be allowed to open to the public. During the shut down, I mobilized to online classes.

Fortunately, the Great Neck Park District reached out to me. I broadcast Zoom classes through their channels, and through my own platform. The silver lining was it added a solid alternate source of revenue.

Tania: Key turning points was opening my Great Neck store. I truly have the best landlord, introduced to me by Destination Great Neck. Their pop up was low risk in all respects. My Great Neck clientele proved to me that I had a solid base. I have fun with clients and there is foot

traffic on my block- the best in town. I feel blessed.

Janet: How would you describe your leadership style? My motto is “Law. Differently” and I do. I am quite laid back, and foster a team approach at my firm.

Michele: Ditto for me….

Tania: I have a low key sales approach. I introduce myself and then ask them, “Are you on a mission?” If they aren’t, I let them browse. No pressure.

Janet: What advice would you give about any setbacks to others experiencing the same? My mantra is “Try not to repeat mistakes. Make new ones.”

Michele: All of my setbacks have led me to where I am now.

Janet: Yes. The “Obstacle is the Path”.

Tania: I try another angle. Keep trying until you get what you want.

Janet: What were some of the most successful marketing strategies for your business?

Michele: Social media has been the best for us to grow our business. Videos provide a sneak peak of what to expect. Instagram, some Tiktok.

Tania: Social media for sure. Also, Google paid ads as “pay to play” for traffic to our website –

for e-commerce

Janet: How do you differentiate your business from competitors?

Michele: I know all of my clients by name. including the kids and their families. I truly feel like everyone who enters my studio is a part of my family.

Tania: I try to buy from quality vendors, a diverse mix of suppliers. My offerings are unmatched, curated.

Janet: What role does community involvement or giving back play in your business? I know that both of you are active in the business community, and participate in community events, including Destination: Great Neck.

Michele: Community involvement and giving back is key. We have had many fundraisers throughout the last 11 years.

Tania – I give raffle gifts, connect with locals, they are my family, local towners.

Janet: What are some of your proudest achievements as a business owner? As a second career, I am proud that I hit my marks. Today, I am trying to scale back. I hear napping is the new wealth.

Michele: I am most proud of the fact that I followed my dreams. ConfiDanZe truly defines me as a person.

Tania- Opening my flagship store. I took a leap of faith and it totally paid off.

​Janet: If you could waive your magic wand, what would you like to see opening up in Great Neck?

​Michele: Personally, a coffee shop within a 1-minute walk from my studio and generally, more places where people can hang out.

Tania: More quality upscale retail. More coffee shops in Great Neck Plaza.

Janet: How do you balance work and personal life, especially as a female entrepreneur? In my view, its critical to be surrounded by cheerleaders. Also, liberal vacations.

Michele: I am a planner. That is the only way that I can make sure to spend quality time with my family and friends. It is critical to decompress, and destress.

Tania:- Totally agree. When I leave work, I leave it all behind. I close the door and focus on family and friends.

Janet Nina Esagoff, a Great Neck attorney, launched her eponymous firm, Esagoff Law Group

PC in her hometown of Great Neck. In 2021, she founded Destination: Great Neck, a 501c3

community organization. Follow @greatneckbiz