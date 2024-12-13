13 lucky dogs and cats to adopt this winter

Looking for the purrfect addition to your family? Why not make this holiday season even more heartwarming by adopting a furry companion today!

Available for adoption at the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter

Check out Fleetwood Mac! A white coat with unique patches of tabby stripes adorns this handsome, two-year-old, short-haired boy. The fabulous “Mac” was brought to the shelter as a stray. The Team at the Shelter believed he belonged to a family and would be claimed… however, no one came for sweet Fleetwood Mac.

Fleetwood’s dynamic personality, distinguished look, and irresistible charm make him an ultimate rockstar! This fella likes to be seen and revels in the spotlight. He is incredibly affectionate and craves an abundance of attention. If your jam is a cool cat that wants to hang out with you for hours on end, then this guy is a PURR-fect match. His playfulness and entertainment value are off the charts!

Fleetwood Mac would do well in a home with kids, calm dogs, and likely other cats. He does have a runny eye that needs to be cleaned periodically.

If you are interested in meeting Fleetwood Mac, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with this little fella in a domestic setting.

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Meet Sinatra, the dashing one-year-old Hound mix from Tennessee! While most of his life has been spent with Animal League America, and now he’s ready to find his forever home. Sinatra is a lovable companion who warms up quickly with time and patience. He’s not a fan of confinement — he just wants to greet everyone! Sinatra plays well with other dogs but should meet them in our park first. He thrives in homes with older children and experienced owners who can provide structure and routine. Strong and a bit stubborn, Sinatra needs a family willing to give him the guidance he deserves.

Randy is a handsome two-year-old Shepherd mix from Louisiana. Randy has had a tough time adjusting and would thrive in a calm, loving home. He adores the outdoors and enjoys quality time with volunteers. Randy needs a quieter neighborhood with a fully fenced yard to help him feel secure. He can be nervous and a bit stubborn, so an experienced owner who can provide strong leadership is essential. Older children and all family members — including any dogs — should meet Randy before adoption to ensure a perfect match.

Check out Champ, a lovable nine-month-old Terrier mix from Georgia. After working with Animal League America’s training team, he’s grown into a wonderful companion. Champ does well with children and can get along with other dogs — just bring them in for a playdate first! Though he’s a bit anxious and fearful at times, Champ thrives with patience and understanding.

This striking boy with the unforgettable ears is Monte, a seven-month-old Terrier mix from Louisiana. Monte prefers a suburban home over an apartment and needs a patient owner to help him feel secure and showcase the lovable traits we know he has. He does well with older children, and all household members — including any other dogs — must meet him before adoption. Monte would thrive with an experienced owner willing to continue his training and build his confidence. If Monte sounds like the perfect addition to your family, visit him today!

Sensitive Potamus is slightly older than the rest of the cats with which he’d traveled from Afghanistan, but that just makes him more seasoned, and purrhaps more grateful. This chatty fella has a lot to say about the simple things in life: a full belly, a cozy bed, and gentle hands to show him love. These everyday comforts are brand new to him, but he cherishes them deeply. If you have experience building trust with shy feline friends, Potamus is looking for a peaceful home with no other pets and older children who can help him feel safe.

After living in Oman the first year of his life, Teo (#IR1128) was promised a bright future in New York where he’d never have to worry about his safety again. Teo would prefer to be the only pet in the home. He’s overcome a lot of adversity in a short time, so Animal League America wanta to make sure the family he’s been waiting for is purrfect for him. Want to become a hero to the sweetest little survivor? He’d love to tell you how grateful he is to be adopted and loved by you!

*Senior Alert and Double Adoption* 9-year-old Tulsie met her best friend 13-year-old Spork in her first home, but lost that home when their owner moved. While they thought they’d found a safe place to land furever, that second home proved to be fleeting again when the owner moved. Trying times for these bonded besties has given their bond new meaning. While Tulsi hides in a bed, her beloved Spork is nearby watching the door hoping they’ll be noticed. You can help make that happen by giving them a fresh start in a purrmament place for them to call home, where love flows freely and ear rubs never end!

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamiedD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats, Inc.

Known as Poppy 2, this little girl is described as an outgoing kitten who enjoys playtime with her siblings and being held. Poppy is here to share her love and affection with you all day long!

Bluebell is an adorable little bundle of joy who is ready to bring endless love and playfulness into your home. Bluebell is a friendly and affectionate kitty with a heart as soft as her fur. Whether it’s snuggling up for cozy naps or chasing after toys with boundless energy, Bluebell is always up for some fun! With big, curious eyes and a gentle purr, Bluebell loves being around people and will quickly become your companion for life. She is great with other pets and children, making her the perfect addition to any home.

To adopt Poppy 2 or Bluenbell, complete an adoption application here.

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop… pass it on!

Read more: Oyster Bay announces playground upgrades, new dog park