Grace Liu receives $10K grant for research nonprofit

Grace Liu receives $10,000 from the National Society of High School Scholars’ Be More Grant

Grace Liu, a junior at Syosset High School, received a $10,000 Be More grant for her nonprofit, Research to Empower. The student-run nonprofit aims to teach the fundamentals of research through free classes, podcasts and lessons.

“This recognition not only validates the vision and mission of Research to Empower but also underscores the importance of investing in accessible education and youth empowerment,” Liu said.

Research to Empower was one of 10 nonprofits recognized by the National Society of High School Scholars.

Liu spoke about her work to a panel of judges from the society at the Be More Grant Competition, which qualified her for eligibility.

The panel asked questions about the nonprofit’s commitment and future endeavors before voting on each of the presentations. Liu said it is an “incredible honor” to be recognized.

“It was a unique opportunity to share the story of Research to Empower and showcase the impact we’ve had in breaking barriers in research education,” she said.

Liu said standing on the stage in front of the judges strengthened her commitment to the project.

She hadn’t always felt represented in the research world, however.

“When I was in middle school, my curiosity often led me to questions my teachers couldn’t answer, and I was encouraged to ‘do a little digging,’” Liu said.

It was then she learned that research often comes at a cost inaccessible to many students.

Liu said she taught herself research skills until she gained entry into a free group. There, Liu was one of few girls in her research group, which posed a new set of challenges.

“These experiences highlighted the barriers many young people encounter when pursuing research,” she said.

Research to Empower was created in 2021 to combat the difficulties students face in the research field by creating an inclusive environment and providing free resources, Liu said.

Since then the group has expanded to work with 42 local, national, and global organizations. Research to Empower, designed “by students, for students,” has reached almost 1,200 educators from 418 schools in 141 countries.

Since 2021, the nonprofit estimates that over 120,000 people have used its free resources.

One of Liu’s most memorable moments from her work is seeing its effect on students. After meeting Jocelyn, a student in one of the courses, Liu saw the impact of the nonprofit firsthand.

“She shared her excitement about starting her first independent project and even wrote, ‘#ReTERocks! I’m now excited to do more research,’” Liu said.

“Seeing students like Jocelyn grow in confidence and curiosity reinforces why we do this work,” she said.

As the founder and CEO of the organization, Liu said there can be scheduling difficulties. She said she sees these as growth opportunities, not challenges.

“The skills I’ve gained—such as planning, communication, and leadership—have enriched my academic work,” she said.

In her role, Liu designs programs, creates online and physical resources, fund-raises, manages partnerships and oversees mentorship and planning.

Liu said she tracks her work with to-do lists and online calendars, which has taught her the importance of time management.

With the Be More Grant, Liu said the nonprofit will expand its reach to Long Island communities.

“We plan to use the funding to print and distribute research workbooks to 10 high-needs, low-income school districts in Long Island,” Liu said.

She said the workbooks will include access to a free online course that will guide students through their own research project, step-by-step.

“This grant allows us to bridge gaps in research education, empowering more students to build confidence in their abilities,” Liu said.

The Be More Grant represents more than just financial aid, she said. Liu said the grant comes with the recognition that access to education is important and valuable.

“It’s an endorsement of our mission to make research accessible for all,” Liu said.

“Ultimately, it inspires us to continue breaking barriers in education and making a difference in the lives of students in my local community,” she said.