Health & Wellness classes at the Jericho Library

Join the Jericho library for health and wellness classes in 2025

Jan. 6 at 4:00 p.m.: Virtual: Flex & Tone with Mindy Vasta

This is a low impact strength training class. It utilizes weights, balls and bands. Exercises are performed in a safe and controlled manner (sitting and standing) to help increase bone mass, improve strength, promote proper alignment and enhance overall fitness.

Registration is currently open for $54, which includes nine sessions. There are no refunds.

Jan. 6 at 7:00 p.m.: Virtual: Fit & Feeling Great with Linda Ray

Look and feel better than you have inyears as fitness specialist Linda Ray guides you through her unique techniques that will stretch you out as you relax neck, shoulders and back tension, strengthen and create sleek muscles, improve balance and firm up abdominal muscles without potential for injury.

Registration is currently open for $66, which includes 11 sessions. There are no refunds.

Jan. 7 at 11:00 a.m.: Virtual: Guided Meditation for Self-Healing with Patricia Anderson

Join Pat for one or all of the meditation sessions to bring harmony and balance into your life. Learn the beautiful practice of Jin Shin Jyutsu to help your body heal and keep you relaxed.

Jan. 9 at 10:00 a.m.: Hybrid: Chair Yoga with Jolie Bosnjak

Jolie, with extensive training in Yoga and Mindfulness, combines breath practice and yoga poses in her classes to promote mindfulness and

alignment awareness. The class includes props like weights, blocks, and straps, catering to all skill levels with modifications. Participants can expect to feel stronger and more balanced both physically and mentally after the session.

Registration is currently open for $66, which includes 11 sessions. There are no refunds.

Jan. 9 at 5:30 p.m.: Hybrid: Yoga with Joe

You will learn yoga poses that include standing, sitting, twists, leg stretches, chair poses and breathing exercises. Mindfulness and living in the moment are woven into the practice. Have a sticky mat, chair, yoga blanket, block and belt.

Registration is currently open for $66, which includes 11 sessions. There are no refunds.

Listings provided by the Jericho Public Library. For more information, visit jericholibrary.org.