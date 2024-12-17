January book discussions at the Syosset Library

Join the book discussion groups this January at the Syosset Public Library

Graphic Novel Book Discussion: Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 2:00 p.m.

Join Kaye Spurrell, Readers’ Services Librarian, for a discussion of “Maus II: A Survivor’s Tale: And Here My Troubles Began” by Art Spiegelman.

Copies of the book will be available at the Circulation Desk one month before the discussion.

“Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale: My Father Bleeds History,” was discussed at a previous event. The library suggests it be read before Maus II.

Registration is not required for the event.

Afternoon Book Discussion: Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 2:00 p.m.

Join Evelyn Hershkowitz, Readers’ Services Librarian, for an in-person discussion of the historical fiction novel “Beyond That, the Sea” by Laura Spence-Ash.

Copies of the book will be available at the Circulation Desk one month before the discussion. Registration is not required for the event.

Listings provided by the Syosset Public Library. For more information, visit syossetlibrary.org.