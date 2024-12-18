With the support of all our local community businesses and residents, a total of 35 bags of food were donated to Notre Dame Parish this past Thursday, ahead of the Thanksgiving Holiday.
Additionally, 20 bags of collected food have also been set aside for the Nassau Veterans Agency for December delivery.
In total, a turn out of 55 bags of collected food items were donated, which will benefit our community residents during this Thanksgiving season.
A special thank you to:
- Flushing Bank for their generous donation of $500.00 in non-perishable food items and tote bags for the duration of the drive.
- GEICO, The McGowan Insurance Agency, for providing the use of their location to collect, store, and distribute the collection.
- Chamber Member, Steven Bogdanos, from All the Right Moves, for providing a truck to assist with transporting the collection to Notre Dame Parish.
- Board Members, Cheryl Fajardo, Smitha Lukose-Khan, Rich DeMartino, and Ralph Ventura for assisting with the organizing and delivery of this donation.
- To each of you for your continued collection assistance.