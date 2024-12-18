The New Hyde Park Chamber hosted its annual Thanksgiving food drive and delivery

With the support of all our local community businesses and residents, a total of 35 bags of food were donated to Notre Dame Parish this past Thursday, ahead of the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Additionally, 20 bags of collected food have also been set aside for the Nassau Veterans Agency for December delivery.

In total, a turn out of 55 bags of collected food items were donated, which will benefit our community residents during this Thanksgiving season.

A special thank you to: