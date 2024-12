Preschoolers at Variety Children’s Learning Center presented a holiday concert with season favorite songs, including “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Snowman Freeze,” “I’m a Little Snow Man” and “The Snow is on my Head.”

Nine of the learning center’s classes performed for parents, teachers, classmates and administrators on Dec. 20.

The learning center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the development, education, and inclusion of children with differing abilities. For more information, varietyclc.org.