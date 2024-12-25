Fine dining experience ushers holiday season at East Broadway

Kindergartners were thrilled to join for the festive occasion. (Photo by Levittown Public Schools)

East Broadway Elementary School students in the Levittown School District arrived to school dressed in their finest attire on Dec. 19 to gather for a festive fine dining experience.

It was a celebratory occasion as each grade gathered in the multipurpose room for the event, which was accompanied by live music from the East Broadway band, orchestra and chorus.

Each table was covered in paper table dressing for students to decorate with crayons and markers. The annual event is the perfect way to boost the holiday spirit in time for the season.