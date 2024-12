Two students from Munsey Park Elementary School holding up candy canes for the Candy Cane Olympics

Fourth-grade students at Munsey Park Elementary School participated in the exciting Candy Cane Olympics, a festive event filled with teamwork and holiday cheer amid the holiday season.

Students competed in creative games and challenges, all centered around candy canes. The activity encouraged collaboration, problem-solving and plenty of laughter, which made it a memorable way to celebrate the holiday season together before students parted for the winter break.