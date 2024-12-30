A sober-friendly New Year’s Eve to help those in recovery celebrate

New Year’s Eve is surrounded by drinking culture, which can be difficult for those in recovery from alcoholism. Luckily, there are still fun celebrations for sober people to ring in the new year.

THRIVE Suffolk will once again host its annual Recovery-Friendly New Year’s Eve Celebration for Long Islanders looking to welcome the new year in an environment without alcohol and substances. The free event, which is open to everyone ages 18 and older, provides an opportunity for the sober community to celebrate New Year’s Eve with others in recovery and reframes a holiday that is typically marked by excess and indulgence.

“We’ve been hosting this event for the last seven years as a way to provide a safe, fun and supportive environment for people no matter where they are in their recovery journey,” said Ryan Kiser, director of Recovery Services for THRIVE Recovery Centers. “For some it’s a tradition, and for others it’s their first New Year’s Eve without a substance, but we all enter the new year with a sense of joy, community and gratitude. It’s really beautiful to be surrounded by others who are equally grateful for the experience.”

The celebration will be held on Dec. 31, from 8:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. at THRIVE Suffolk, at 1324 Motor Parkway, Suite 102, in Hauppauge. There will be a live DJ and dancing, as well as games, a photo booth, passed hors d’oeuvres and refreshments. Reservations are not required and complementary transportation through Lyft and Uber can be arranged with 24-hour advance notice. To coordinate, call THRIVE Suffolk at 631-822-3396.

THRIVE is Long Island’s first recovery community and outreach center operated by Family & Children’s Association (FCA), with locations in Hauppauge, Westbury and Riverhead that offer free, non-clinical support and services for individuals at every stage of recovery.

For more information visit thriveli.org.