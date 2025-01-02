First babies of 2025 born on Long Island

Gulbano Khan, born at 12:10 a.m., is one of the babies forever making New Year’s Day extra special for their families.

The new year is a time for celebrating fresh starts and bright futures — and these families have a little extra to be excited about.

These two newborn girls are the first babies of the year! They were welcomed into the world on Jan. 1, 2025, marking the official start of Generation Beta.

Gulbano Khan – 12:10 a.m.

Baby girl Gulbano Khan was born at 12:10 a.m. at Huntington Hospital, and is likely the first Long Island baby born in the new year. She was welcomed into the world by parents Meryum Ali and Ashfaq Khan after almost ten hours of labor.

Gulbano weighed in at 8 pounds 6 ounces and measured 21 inches long. Her parents, from North Babylon, were over the moon to learn their new daughter rang in 2025 as Northwell Health’s first baby of 2025.

“We are so excited our baby is healthy, but this makes it just a little more special,” Khan said.

This is the couple’s second child — Gulbano has a big brother waiting for her at home.

Sage Lynn – 12:38 a.m.

Baby girl Sage Lynn was welcomed into the world at 12:38 a.m. at Mercy Hospital in Rockville Centre.

She weighed in at 6 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 20 inches. Both mother and baby are doing well, and the labor and delivery team — led by Dr. Neal Bellin — was overjoyed to welcome the new year alongside the beautiful baby girl.

Little Sage Lynn has a sibling waiting for her back home in Queens.