Locust Valley club qualify for state competition

The Locust Valley High Schoolers competed at the regional level and four advance to the state competition

In December, 15 Locust Valley High School students competed in the regional competition for the Distributive Education Clubs of America club.

The students participated in business role plays and were judged alongside over 1,000 students from Nassau County in different industry categories.

During the competition, the club members tested their problem-solving skills through business role-play scenarios, where they had to think on their feet and present a solution to a judge. These scenarios varied based on what industry or career cluster the student chose to compete in and included business management and administration, marketing, finance, entrepreneurship, hospitality, and tourism.

Locust Valley club members Vanessa Chan, Lizzy Jouravlev, Ann McAree, and Vito Ricciardi qualified for the state competition in Rochester, New York, in March.

Information provided by the Locust Valley Central School District