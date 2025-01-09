Tribute and Honor Foundation to honor local veterans

Attendees from last year’s sold-out Tribute and Honor Awards and Fundraising Gala

The Tribute and Honor Foundation will honor Long Island veterans and veteran supports at its fourth annual Tribute and Honor Awards and Fundraising Gala on Feb. 1

“This event allows us to spotlight individuals and organizations who truly embody the spirit of service,” said Gaitley Stevenson-Mathews, president of the foundation. “Each honoree represents the best of what it means to serve others, both in and out of uniform.”

This year’s will honor Tony Bliss, recipient of the Legacy Award; Robert Bazan, recipient of the Leadership Award; Melonie Longacre, recipient of the Community Service Award; Michael Danchalski, recipient of the Volunteer Award; Andrew Nordquist, recipient of the Homefront Award; Walter Williams, recipient of the Impact Award; Shannon O’Neill, recipient of the Front Runner Award.

The 22 PTSD Awareness Challenge, a 22-mile kayak event led by veterans Frank Lombardi, Chris Levi, and Alex Rhoman, will receive the Awareness and Remembrance Award.

“These honorees exemplify courage, dedication, and selflessness,” said Howard Stillwagon, past award recipient. “Their contributions have a profound impact on veterans and the broader community.”

Tickets for this year’s awards ceremony and fundraising gala are available at tributeandhonorfoundation. org. Early bird pricing is available through Jan. 18. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Information submitted by the Tribute and Honor Foundation