SCW Cultural Arts at Emanuel presents video conversation with Richard Haass moderated by Errol Louis

On Sunday, Feb. 2 at 3:00PM, Stephen C. Widom Cultural Arts at Emanuel will present a virtual video Conversation with Richard Haass, president emeritus of the Council on Foreign Relations and senior counselor with Centerview Partners, moderated by NY1 news anchor, host of Inside City Hall, and CNN political analyst, Errol Louis. They will discuss “The State of American Foreign Policy.”

Haass, a veteran diplomat and respected scholar of international relations, is president emeritus of the Council on Foreign Relations. He is also senior counselor with Centerview Partners, an international investment banking advisory firm.

He previously served as CFR’s president for 20 years, in the State Department under Presidents George W. Bush and Ronald Reagan, at the White House under George H.W. Bush, and at the Pentagon under Jimmy Carter. He was U.S. envoy to the to the Cyprus negotiations and the Northern Ireland peace process, and after 9/11 was U.S. coordinator for the future of Afghanistan.

Haass is the author or editor of 14 books on American foreign policy, one book on management, and one on American democracy. His latest book, “The Bill of Obligations: The Ten Habits of Good Citizens,” was published by Penguin Press in January 2023 and became a New York Times best seller. He also authors a weekly newsletter, “Home & Away,” available on Substack.

A Rhodes Scholar, Haass holds a bachelor’s degree from Oberlin College, the masters and doctorate of philosophy degrees from Oxford University, and numerous honorary degrees. He is the recipient of the State Department’s Superior Honor Award, the Presidential Citizens Medal, and the Tipperary International Peace Award.

Haass, who was born in Brooklyn and grew up on Long Island, lives with his wife in New York City.

This program is funded by Elaine & George Malin.

Registration for this event is $20. Tickets can be purchased online until 2:00PM on February 2nd.

Go to: https://www.scwculturalarts.org/sunday-series

To purchase a ticket after February 2nd at 2:00PM, call 516.482.5701.

This event can be viewed through February 16th.

Please call 516.482.5701 to purchase a ticket over the phone or if you have additional questions.