Great Neck Troop 10 Camp at below freezing temperatures at Furlyn Equestrian Farm

Troop 10 recently completed an overnight camping trip in western New Jersey in December 2024, with 33 Scouts and eight adult leaders braving frigid conditions. Half the group set up camp Friday night at Furlyn Farms Equestrian Center in Allamuchy, facing temperatures that dropped to 14 degrees by morning—colder than forecasted.

Propane stoves failed in the extreme cold, leading scouts to adapt by grabbing breakfast on the road.

The troop regrouped at Morristown National Historical Park to hike the Jockey Hollow Trail, retracing the Revolutionary War winter encampment of 1779. Scouts reflected on the hardships faced by Washington’s army during the “Hard Winter,” when soldiers endured extreme cold, inadequate supplies, and starvation.

The hike included a visit to a scenic overlook and reconstructed soldier huts, offering a hands-on history lesson.

Back at the campsite, new arrivals pitched tents, and scouts participated in horsemanship lessons led by expert equestrians, including a former Olympian and an Eagle Scout. Activities included stable care and riding champion horses. Afterward, patrols prepared meals over campfires, culminating in a large campfire program with skits and songs. Scouts retired hundreds of worn American flags in a solemn ceremony.

Due to unreliable weather forecasts, Scouts slept inside the equestrian center’s lounge Saturday night, while some leaders camped outside under a meteor shower. The next morning, warmed coals helped heat frozen propane tanks, allowing scouts to cook hearty breakfasts. They wrapped up the trip with reflection, cleanup, and additional equestrian activities before heading home.

Troop 10 meets Mondays from 7:45 to 9 p.m. at the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department, Company #3, 25 Prospect Street. Interested youth can attend a meeting or contact Dr. Dwight Rosenstein at djrosenstein@gmail.com.