Parents and students turn the page for Parents as Reading Partners at Abbey Lane Elementary

The annual Parents as Reading Partners event ushered in an exciting week at Abbey Lane Elementary School in the Levittown School District from Jan. 13-17, as families gathered to engage in literary challenges.

Following the theme of “Jurassic PARP,” Abbey Lane’s community of readers arrived at school each day of the week dressed for a different challenge, such as wearing a shirt with their favorite dinosaur or with inspiring messages. Hallways were lined with dinosaur footprints that were decorated to resemble the favorite book of each student throughout the school.

On Jan. 13, parents and students attended PARP Night, featuring a scavenger hunt, a book swap, a book fair and guest readers. The week concluded with a field trip to the Levittown Public Library. At home, students tracked the number of minutes they read with their parents, which were recorded in a display outside the school library.