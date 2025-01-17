Katz elected chairwoman at Great Neck Water Pollution Control District, Reiter re-elected to board

During its Jan. 9 organizational meeting, the Great Neck Water Pollution Control District unanimously elected Commissioner Patty Katz as chairwoman of the district board for 2025. Additionally, Commissioner Steve Reiter was re*elected to the board following the district’s Dec. 10 election, marking a continuation of his impactful tenure.

Currently serving her third term on the board, Katz expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to lead the District.

“I am honored to have been chosen by my fellow Commissioners to serve as Chairwoman,” Katz said. “Serving on the GNWPCD Board has been a truly rewarding experience for me as I work to serve the residents of the District. I am looking forward to leading our District as we further our mission to protect Great Neck’s environment.”

Since joining the Board in 2017, Katz has championed initiatives such as the “Shed the Meds” program, which provides residents with a safe way to dispose of unused pharmaceuticals and medical sharps. Over the past eight years, the program has collected nearly 6,000 pounds of unused items, helping to protect local water sources and raise awareness about the environmental dangers of flushing medications.

The GNWPCD also announced that Reiter was re-elected to the board following the District’s recent election. Reiter, who was sworn in to begin a new three-year term, reflected on the honor of continuing his service.

“Serving the Great Neck community has been one of the great privileges of my life, and I am grateful to my neighbors for affording me the opportunity to continue my work here at the GNWPCD,” Reiter said. “Our work at the district never stops, and being a part of each and every project is something of which I am extremely proud. I am tremendously thankful to the community for having put their faith in me once again.”

During his tenure, Reiter has been instrumental in leading the District through some of its most groundbreaking accomplishments. In 2024, the GNWPCD completed the installation of 3,500 feet of sewer pipe along Plandome Road in Manhasset, enabling over 180 commercial businesses to connect to the district’s infrastructure.

This eliminated the need for aging and leaking septic tanks, providing substantial environmental benefits by preventing excess nitrogen and bacteria from seeping into Manhasset Bay.