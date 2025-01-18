33rd anniversary Bethpage St. Patrick’s Parade

Grand-Marshal-Poster-2025 (1)

The 33rd anniversary Bethpage St. Patrick’s Parades begin at the noon Mass at St. Martin of Tours Church. The parade steps off in front of St. Martin’s of Tours Church at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, March 2, 2025. Grand Marshal Jack Delaney and the Lostritto family, along with their friends and visiting dignitaries, will join a color guard, pipe bands, and marching units to lead the parade through downtown Bethpage.

Featured in this year’s parade are the Massapequa’s Tara Band, Nassau Firefighters Pipes & Drums, the American Celtic Pipe Band, and the FDNY Emerald Society Pipes & Drums, F.R.E.E. – the Drum Line, a percussion marching band of special-needs individuals, along with veterans’ groups, historic re-enactment groups, AOH members, fire departments, scouts and the perennial favorite the K-9 Brigade.

Parade route: The parade begins on Central Avenue in Bethpage, heads north on Stewart Avenue to Burkhardt Avenue, and then returns on Broadway to the Show mobile, where the Grand Marshal and elected officials will review the parade.

We look forward to honoring this year’s Co-Grand Marshals, Jack Delaney and the Lostritto Family. Jack has resided with his family in Bethpage for over 40 years. Jack has been part of our region’s first responder community and an integral part of Bethpage.

The Lostritto family of Steel Equities. Steel Equities has been a proud supporter of the Saint Patrick’s parade and many Bethpage community events since they began the revitalization and re-envision of the former Grumman property.