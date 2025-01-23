New Hyde Park Chamber hosts ribbon-cutting for Kat’s Purrfect Party Korner

On Friday, January 10, 2025, the Greater New Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce held their Red Carpet Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for its newest member, Kat’s Purrfect Party Korner located at 2 Allen Street, New Hyde Park – Just north of Hillside Ave.

Kats Purrfect Party Korner provides a nurturing, fun-filled experience that allows children to play, learn, and celebrate in a safe and welcoming space. Besides children’s parties, they will be holding events for kids and adults alike.

The New Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce welcomes them to the community.

Pictured L-R: NHP Chamber Incoming President Cheryl Fajardo, Chamber Directors Ed Stone and Smitha Lukose Khan, Chamber Past President Jeanette Frisina, Chamber Director Rosanne Spinner, NYS Assemblyman Ed Ra, Olivia Burgie, Kat’s Owners Kathleen Burgie and Richard Alva, Town of N. Hempstead Supervisor Jenn DeSena, TONH Receiver of Taxes Mary Jo Collins, TONH Councilwoman Christine Liu, Chamber VP Dean Lykos and Chamber Past President Ralph Ventura.