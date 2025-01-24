Glen Cove to host vow renewal ceremony for Valentine’s Day

This Valentine’s Day, the City of Glen Cove is celebrating with a vow renewal ceremony, hosted by Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck. The ceremony will take place on Feb. 14 at 10:00 a.m. at city hall.

Couplea will have the opportunity to reaffirm their commitment at the ceremony, complete with a reading of Elizabeth Barrett Browning’s poem, “How Do I Love Thee?” officiated by Panzenbeck. Each couple will receive a beautiful commemorative certificate as a keepsake of this special day.

Light refreshments, including tea, coffee and cookies, will be served, and the chambers will be adorned with floral arrangements and balloons to make the day extra memorable.

Admission is free, but attendance is limited, so participants are asked to RSVP for the event. To RSVP, call Sue or Roni in the Mayor’s Office at (516) 320-7861 or (516) 320-7865

If you or your business would like to contribute floral arrangements, balloons and baked goods to the celebration, contact Sue or Roni for more information.

Information provided by the City of Glen Cove