Bayville students perform circus skills

Bayville Intermediate School fifth graders learned new skills from National Circus Project instructors all week leading up to an amazing performance in front of friends and family on Jan. 17.

The annual event, organized by the Bayville Elementary Parents Council, helps students coordinate intricate routines with their classmates. Throughout the week of Jan. 13-17, students chose to be a part of the balancing, clowning, hula hooping, diablo stick throwing, juggling or stilting groups and honed their craft with experienced circus clowns Kevin and Krissy during their gym classes.

The students’ hard work culminated in a wonderful event where the community marveled at how quickly the fifth graders could master a new skill.

Submitted by the Locust Valley Central School District