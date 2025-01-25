January is walk your pet month: Step into love with adoptable cats and dogs!

Despite freezing temperatures, January is actually Walk Your Pet Month! A reminder that animals need regular exercise to ensure their physical and mental well-being. Walk during daylight hours and shorten regularly scheduled walks as needed. Don’t have a furry friend to stroll with? You can find your new walking buddy right here!

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Sebastian is an older kitten who adores being held and carried around. Though initially shy, he quickly warms up to attention and affection. He loves watching birds through the window, enjoys being groomed, and thrives in the company of other cats.

*Special Request* Lucy is quite a spunky girl. Lucy will greet you with chirps of questions about your day when you come home. Once she is comfortable with you, be ready for lots of heads buts and snuggles. Lucy has hyperthyroidism and is on two pills a day that she easily takes with pill pockets. She has IBD and will need a prescription food for life, which will be supplied at cost for any adopter, if picked up from us. This older gal who has a low-grade heart murmur but that it doesn’t affect her at all! There is a fun side to her as she has some dog traits and likes to play fetch. You will need some fuzzy balls to keep her happy and busy. This girl has a big personality and will make a great pet for the right person. Lucy would prefer to be the queen of the castle so no other cats. Lucy is available for foster with intent to adopt.

If you’re ready to bring joy and love into your life, consider adopting Sebastian, Lucy, or both! Complete an adoption application at tenderlovingcats.org/adoption-application.html.

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

*Double Adoption* Sensational seven-month-old siblings Shoulders and Naggins have a lot of spirit and spunk to them. After being rescued from a Florida municipal shelter, they are ready to paint the town red! Looking for a double dose of tabby fun to liven up your living room? Shoulders and Naggins are who you’ve been hoping for, and you’re exactly what they’ve been waiting for too!

Feeling safe is new to 3-year-old Juvia, a momma cat we recently rescued along with her 4 kittens. Her previous life was one of survival, so pampering is completely uncharted territory, and something she’s still not sure of. Physical comfort is new, but she’s relishing the relief after suffering from eye pain all her life. Animal League America has given her all the time she needs in a comfortable place where she nestles into cubbies by the window to take in the freshness of her life. Are you the one to give her tender ear rubs the likes of which she’s never experienced before? Visit her today!

*Double Adoption* Panther and Sandalwood may not completely understand how they ended up being pampered in Bianca’s Furry Friends, but as long as these two have each other, they’re willing to give this lifestyle a chance. You may find these 6-month-olds siblings together, gazing out a window from a tree, often bathing each other while soaking in the sunshine. They love a good ear rub and may appear to be quiet companions, but once settled in your home, they’ll be thrilled to be a part of your family.

Hudson is a 1-year-old Mountain Dog mix from Arkansas who’s ready to find his forever home! He was adopted as a puppy but recently returned to Animal League America. Hudson is a bit shy, so he needs a house in a suburban or rural area (not an apartment) and a yard to run and play in. He’s great with older kids and enjoys the company of other dogs—with a proper introduction at our dog park. An experienced dog owner who can help Hudson build confidence would be perfect.

Belle Athena is an 11-month-old Siberian Husky mix who comes from Texas to escape the cold. She’s full of energy, loves to play, and has won us over with her adorable big ears! She’d do great with kids who can keep up with her playful personality. Belle Athena is a bit shy, so she’ll need a family to help her build confidence and settle into a routine. She loves playing with other young dogs, so if you have one at home, bring them by for a meet-and-greet!

Cypress is a 3-year-old Bulldog mix from Georgia, hoping to find his forever home soon. He was adopted as a puppy but recently returned to Animal League America and is having a tough time adjusting to shelter life. He’s great with cats and could do well with dogs—just bring them by for a meet-and-greet first. Cypress is a bit shy around new people, so he’ll thrive with an experienced dog owner who can give him patience and time to warm up. He’d do best in a home with older kids and would love for the whole family to meet him before adoption.

Lucky is a 4-year-old Australian Cattledog mix from Louisiana with a heart of gold! Originally adopted as a puppy, he’s back in Animal League America’s care and winning over staff with his happy, easy-going personality. Lucky is great with people of all ages—just bring any kids in the household to meet him first to ensure it’s a match. He thrives with leadership and routine, so he’ll do best with an owner who can provide structure. He’s a bit selective with other dogs, so a meet-and-greet in our park is essential if you already have a pup at home. Think Lucky is the perfect fit? Visit him at our Port Washington campus today!

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email jamied@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop…pass it on!