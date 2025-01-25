Nearly 300 attend Challah Bake in honor of Omer Neutra

State Senator Steve Rhoads and Town of Oyster Bay Receiver of Taxes Jeff Pravato joined Rabbi Dr. Joel Levenson, alongside almost 300 residents at the Midway Jewish Center’s Challah Bake

On Jan. 9, the Midway Jewish Center gathered almost 300 residents for a Challah Bake, which supported the campaign to dedicate a Torah in Omer Neutra’s memory. Neutra was a Plainview resident who died in the Oct. 7 attack in 2023.

Local officials report that at the Challah Bake, the community commemorated Neutra’s legacy and prayed for peace.

Community members and local officials attended the event, including State Sen. Steve Rhoads and Town of Oyster Bay Receiver of Taxes Jeff Pravato.

