February 1 is National Baked Alaska Day

National Baked Alaska Day, annually on Feb. 1, celebrates one of the most nostalgic and theatrical desserts to ever grace the dining table. While it may have fallen out of the everyday spotlight, Baked Alaska continues to be a favorite among those seeking a show-stopping finale to their meal. The dessert’s dramatic flair—featuring flaming cognac poured over meringue-topped ice cream and cake—is a spectacle as much as it is a treat.

Long Island’s own Hunter Restaurant, an innovative bistro offering classic French and Spanish Mediterranean, in East Norwich, led by chef-owner Hunter Wells, occasionally brings this classic dessert back to life with a modern twist. Wells shares why Baked Alaska remains a beloved tradition and how it fits into the restaurant’s winter offerings.

“Part of the appeal, of course, is that it arrives on fire,” Wells explained.

At Hunter, Baked Alaska is presented with flaming cognac poured over the dish at the table, adding a level of excitement that draws customers in. It’s not just about the fire, though.

“There’s an optical appeal,” he said. “Most places, if not all, do it on fire. I think that’s traditional, almost a prerequisite for the dessert.” The dramatic nature of the dessert’s preparation is just one reason it continues to hold a special place in the hearts of food lovers, particularly as National Baked Alaska Day approaches.

The origins of Baked Alaska date back to the mid-19th century, though it is most commonly associated with Delmonico’s in New York City, where the dessert was popularized in the 1860s to honor America’s acquisition of Alaska from the Russian Empire. The combination of ice cream, warm cake and toasted meringue creates a striking contrast in textures and temperatures that intrigued chefs and diners alike. Wells, who features this dessert seasonally, highlighted the meringue’s unique flavor profile as another reason for its enduring appeal.

“I like the taste of the burnt meringue,” he said. “A lot of people have a taste for caramel or some variation on burnt sugar and that flavor is enhanced by the degree of darkness.”

The caramelization of the meringue—akin to the flavors found in toasted marshmallows or burnt sugar—balances the sweetness of the ice cream, offering a savory touch that elevates the entire dessert. Wells noted that this contrast between the bitter char and the sweet elements makes Baked Alaska more than just a sugary indulgence.

“There’s a complimentary flavor, which is kind of like the bitter of the burnt, counterbalancing the sweetness,” Wells said.

Though Baked Alaska evokes a sense of nostalgia, it’s not just a relic of the past.

“One thing I always realize is that things become classic for a reason,” Wells reflected. “People still read old classic books, people still wear classic clothing and that’s because the reason it became classic is because it was a good idea to start with.”

Baked Alaska has stood the test of time because of its satisfying combination of textures, flavors and visual drama. It continues to attract those who appreciate the culinary spectacle of a dish that is as fun to make as it is to eat.

At Hunter Restaurant, Baked Alaska appears on the menu seasonally, typically in the colder months when its association with winter and the “Alaska” in its name resonates. Wells explained, “We like to put Baked Alaska into the mix generally in the wintertime, around the holidays or during the coldest part of the season.” Whether it’s for New Year’s or a special holiday event, the dessert adds an elegant touch to any meal.

Hunter’s version of Baked Alaska is individual-sized, offering a more personal experience for diners. “We do an individual version,” Wells said. “It’s a round of chocolate cake with vanilla ice cream and Italian meringue.” The meringue is typically shaped in a pointy fashion, further enhancing its visual appeal when toasted, creating a contrast between the white meringue and the dark chocolate cake underneath.

For Wells, bringing back Baked Alaska is more than just serving an old-fashioned dish—it’s about offering a treat that fits perfectly with the atmosphere of his restaurant.

“We try to rotate through recipes, but Baked Alaska is definitely in our repertoire,” he said. The dessert is available on the menu during select times, but Wells also accommodates special orders for those with a specific craving. “As a sole proprietor and chef, I’m very willing to accommodate special requests,” he said. “I encourage it, especially if someone knows that they will be ordering several for their table.” He emphasized that while it’s possible to special order Baked Alaska, the dessert is more cost-effective when ordered in larger quantities.

Despite its age, Baked Alaska remains a unique and beloved dessert for many diners. Its visual appeal, balanced flavors and the nostalgia it invokes ensure it will never truly go out of style.

“Classic desserts like Baked Alaska hold their value because they’ve stood the test of time,” Wells said. For those looking to experience this dramatic dessert on Long Island, call Hunter Restaurant in advance to confirm that it is on the special menu on the evening that you plan to visit.

Hunter Restaurant is located at 1053 Oyster Bay Rd., in East Norwich. Visit www.hunterrestaurant.com or call 516-624-8330 for reservations.