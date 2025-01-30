Jamie Gorman joins Plainview-Old Bethpage Chamber of Commerce board

The Plainview-Old Bethpage Chamber of Commerce announced a new member to their board this month.

Jamie Gorman was named the chamber’s membership secretary, a role formally held by Seth Myers. Gorman has been a member of the chamber since 2023.

“Being a part of the Plainview-Old Bethpage Chamber of Commerce is deeply meaningful to me because it allows me to support and contribute to the community I love so much,” she said.

Gorman grew up in Syosset, attending the town’s high school. She then attended Indiana University and received her master’s at Hunter College before becoming a teacher in New York City.

After eight years of teaching, Gorman decided to switch careers and got her real estate license in 2013. She is now an associate real estate broker for Charles Ruttenberg Realty, a large New York-based agency with one of its multiple offices in Plainview.

Gorman gives back to her community by volunteering at the Mid-Island JCC and her local synagogue. Her company serves people in Plainview, Old Bethpage, Syosset, Woodbury, Melville, and Dix Hills, and she said her job as a real estate agent aligns with her passion for helping others.

“I’m privileged to introduce new families to our vibrant community,” Gorman said. “Giving back is at the heart of what I do, and being part of the Chamber helps me strengthen the ties that make Plainview thrive.”

Gorman resides in Old Bethpage with her husband and children. She said her family helps inspire her to give back to her community.

“As a parent of three boys, I take great pride in fostering connections that make Plainview a wonderful place to live and grow.”