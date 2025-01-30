Central Boulevard School hosts first Multicultural Night

Central Boulevard School in the Bethpage Union Free School District held its inaugural Multicultural Night on Jan. 22, bringing together families, staff, and community members to celebrate the diversity of its community. The event featured food, music, art, and cultural presentations from various countries.

The school transformed into a cultural hub, with booths representing different cultures and traditions. Attendees had the opportunity to sample traditional foods, participate in arts and crafts, and enjoy live demonstrations and performances of music and dance. Families contributed to the event by sharing aspects of their cultural heritage, including food, presentations, and interactive activities.

Cultural highlights included:

Bangladesh: Traditional food from the Siddiquee family

Cambodia: A cultural presentation by the Prum family

Dominican Republic: A cultural presentation by the Baez family

Ecuador: A traditional dance by the Avila family

India: A cultural presentation by the Bhatt family and arts and crafts by the Nagi family

Pakistan: Traditional games by the Afzal family, Diya painting by the Jamil family, food from the Qureshi and Shakeel families, and traditional clothing and henna tattoos from the Saeed family

Peru: Traditional Peruvian food from the Ramirez Castro family

Punjab: Traditional food and a dance performance by the Singh family

South Korea: Traditional Korean food from the Na family

Sri Lanka: A traditional dance performance by the Pirakalathan family

The event provided an opportunity for the school community to explore and appreciate various cultural traditions. With the success of this year’s event, the school plans to continue fostering cultural awareness and diversity in the years to come.