Williston Park Library news

From the Director

The library is using a new reservation system for Museum Passes. You can still request passes at the reference desk. If you reserve a pass from home, a PIN is now required. If you already have one, please use that number. If you don’t have one or don’t remember it, please email wppubliclibrary@gmail.com. Include your name and library card # in the message. Staff will reply as quickly as possible.

Parents—When visiting the Children’s Room please do not move or rearrange the furniture.

American Legion scholarship applications are now available at the library. Applicants must be the son/daughter, grandson/daughter or great grandson/daughter of a veteran or active service member. Submission deadline is March 1, 2025.

Please contact the Book Fairies in Freeport with any donations. Items left outside the library will be discarded.

Are you an elementary school teacher in need of gently used, non-fiction books for your class library? Stop by the library and browse our cart of free books!

New titles added to the collection:

A Certain Idea of America —Peggy Noonan

Girls’ Night In: Ultimate Guide to Girl Dinners, Gatherings, Food & Fun —Taste of Home

Small and Mighty —Sharon McMahon

Lazarus Man —Richard Price

Lies We Leave Behind —Noelle Salazar

April Storm —Leila Meacham

Releasing Toxic Anger for Women —Karyne Wilner

Case of the Missing Maid —Rob Osler

American Heroes —James Patterson

Adult Programs:

Reiki —February 6 and 20; March 6 and 20—6 p.m. in the Assembly Room of Village Hall. $10 per person/per session.

Ceramics Series with Rosemarie Attard –Wednesdays–March 5 (Bunny Stack); April 16 (Garden Stones); May 7 (Flower Turtle); June 18 (Garden Butterfly); July 16 (Beach Sign–6pm in the library. $15 material fee p/craft. Each class is limited to 25 participants. Call the library (742-1820) or email willistonparkprograms@gmail.com to register.

Yoga for Adults —Saturdays—Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22; March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29—Noon-1pm in the Assembly Room of Village Hall. $10 p/class. Call the library (742-1820) or email willistonparkprograms@gmail.com to register.

Chair Yoga –Thursdays–February 6, 20, 27; March 6, 20, 27–11am-Noon in the Assembly Room of Village Hall. $10 p/class. Call the library (742-1820) or email willistonparkprograms@gmail.com to register.

Empire Safety Defensive Driving Course –Wednesday–March 5–10am-4pm in the Assembly Room of Village Hall for drivers of all ages. $33 p/person. Registration forms will be available at the Circulation Desk. Payment can be given directly to the instructor. Cash, check or credit card will be accepted. Call the library (742-1820) or email willistonparkprograms@gmail.com to register.

Children’s Programs

Adventures in (floor) Keyboarding –Saturday–February 8–12-1pm in the Children’s Room for grades 1-4. Limited to 12 participants. Call the library (742-1820) or email willistonparkprograms@gmail.com to register.