Small Business Stars: Five Star Sports Academy

Five Star Sports Academy is committed to engaging children and adults in sports programs while promoting energy efficiency. Recognized for their efforts as a Small Business Star Nominee for Energy Assessments & Cost Efficiency, they’ve reduced costs and reinvested in new equipment, strengthening their mission to serve the local community.

What does being a Small Business Star mean to you?

Being recognized as a Small Business Star is such an honor because it gives us the opportunity to share our programs with a wider audience. It’s incredibly exciting to know that more people will hear about the work we’re doing and the positive impact we strive to make in the community. We have adopted energy efficient practices with the help of PSEG Long Island and we hope to inspire other businesses in the community to follow suit.

What is your company’s mission statement? What are some goals for 2025?

Our mission has always been to create meaningful programs that engage and inspire children and adults alike. For 2025, our primary goal is to expand participation in our programs and continue building a community where people of all ages can grow, learn, and thrive together.

February’s focus is Energy Assessments & Cost Efficiency. How has focusing on energy efficiency strengthened your business operations?

Focusing on energy efficiency has been a game-changer for us. With PSEG Long Island’s help, we’ve upgraded our lighting, which is now top-notch. Not only has this improved our space, but it’s also significantly lowered our bills, allowing us to operate more smoothly and sustainably.

How has participating in energy assessments helped your business better serve the local community?

By participating in energy assessments, we’ve gained recognition as a business that prioritizes efficiency and sustainability. This has strengthened our standing in the community and allowed us to lead by example, showing that adopting energy-efficient practices is both achievable and impactful.

Can you share how cost-efficient measures have allowed you to invest more in supporting local customers or initiatives?

Implementing cost-efficient measures has freed up resources for us to reinvest in our programs. For example, we’ve been able to allocate funds toward new equipment, which directly benefits our customers by improving their overall experience. At 5 Star Sports Academy, our mission has and always will be to provide top-notch programs to our community. We plan to continue this path for many years to come!

What role do you think small businesses play in promoting energy efficiency within the broader community?

Small businesses have the power to set the tone for the community. When more businesses adopt energy-efficient practices, it creates a ripple effect that benefits everyone, from lowering collective energy use to encouraging others to follow suit.

What advice would you give to other local businesses looking to adopt energy-saving practices that benefit both their operations and the community?

Our advice is simple: just do it! Embracing energy efficiency is simpler than it seems, and the rewards for your business and the community are truly invaluable. By making this change, you not only create opportunities to reinvest in your business’s future but also contribute to a more sustainable and efficient community. If you haven’t started yet, let this be your inspiration to take that first step toward positive change!

