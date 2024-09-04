Long Island based Kids Need More Charity Organization Hosts Annual Camp Adventure

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Long Island-based charitable organization KiDS NEED MoRE hosted its annual Camp Adventure, a free one-week sleep away camp at Timber Lake West located in Roscoe.



Every year Camp Adventure has a theme with over-the-top events, such as a personal fireworks show, concerts, and even prom. This year’s theme has them falling down the rabbit hole into Wonderland. With the love and support of many sponsors, donors, and volunteers KiDS NEED MoRE continues to be able to make Camp Adventure a reality as well as many other programs throughout the year.



The camp is completely run by volunteers, including the medical team. A dedicated team of healthcare professionals have even allowed children who are critically ill to experience camp. This landmark children’s oncology camp is “MoRE” than a program to its members; it is what Camp Adventure is lovingly referred to as our “Camp Family.”

For more information and to learn how you can become part of the Camp family, visit us at www.kidsneedmore.org.