PALS: Making a ‘pawsitive’ impact

Are you passionate about animals and looking for a community that shares your love and dedication? Look no further than the Professionals & Animal Lovers Society (PALS), a dynamic platform that unites individuals and local businesses who have a profound affection for animals.

Launched on September 1, 2021, PALS has rapidly evolved into a community that celebrates the human-animal bond and amplifies the voices of those advocating for animal welfare. Founders Valerie Hefron and Tommy DiMisa are animal advocates with a mission to create a network where professionals and like-minded individuals can collaborate and support one another on initiatives that benefit animals.

“We’re building a support system where members can share resources and amplify each other’s efforts in the realm of animal advocacy,” Heffron said.

Read also: Caeser Milan endorses Paws of War, LI-based nonprofit

Through engaging “pawd-casts,” PALS educates and inspires listeners on topics ranging from rescue operations and rehabilitation to ethical business practices. The goal is to educate, inspire, and mobilize the community to take actionable steps in supporting animal-related causes. PALS also hosts live events throughout the year, featuring expert speakers, elected officials, and representatives from animal welfare organizations.

“At our most recent event on March 6, we were joined by New York Assemblyman Ed Ra,” Heffron said. “A dedicated animal advocate, Ra has introduced two critical animal welfare bills. The first calls for minimum certification for dog trainers, with certifications based on evidence-based, humane curriculum — no shock or prong collars, etc. The second bill, which is more complex and still in draft, aims to provide the ability for animal 501(c)(3) organizations (not-for-profit) to be audited and require site inspections.”

For those interested in joining this compassionate community, PALS recently soft-launched a new membership plan. The first tier is for everyday animal lovers, with 100% of membership fees going to animal rescue and causes. The second tier is for businesses and products to promote.

“Everyone is vetted, making it great for networking,” Heffron said. “People bond over animals instantly and want to work together to support each other.”

For more details or to get involved, visit pal-show.com.