Celebrate Easter or Passover by adopting a new family member!

Adopting just one animal not only saves their life but opens up space to save another. According to the ASPCA, approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. shelters every year and every adoption makes a difference. Check out these amazing cats and dogs ready to become part of your family. Could one of them be your purrrfect match?

Available for adoption at The Town of Babylon Animal Shelter

*Special Request – Senior Alert* Meet Sam, a lovable 13-year-old who yearns for a cozy couch and some tasty meals. This senior dog has a heart full of warmth and a gentle demeanor. Unfortunately, Sam needs to be the only pet in the home. Despite his solitude, he is very sweet and adores food. He walks with ease, making your strolls with him a pleasure. Sam’s story is heart-wrenching; he came to the shelter almost a year ago, abandoned by his family in a dog park, and has been waiting for his forever home ever since.

If you can open your heart and home to Sam, please email babylonvolunteers@gmail.com for more information today!

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Sienna is a delightful bundle of joy with a heart full of adventure and affection. This charming kitten has an independent streak that shines through her curious and food-driven nature. Her boundless energy and playful spirit make every moment with her exciting. Sienna is gentle yet active, and her friendly, outgoing personality ensures she is always a pleasure to be around. She adores being brushed, adding a sweet and calm touch to her vibrant character.

Benny is a two-year-old, super large cat with a heart just as big as he is. Benny loves everyone he meets! His story is a sad one, which began with a family but unfortunately ended up on the street when they couldn’t take him with them when they moved. Luckily for Benny, the neighbor noticed and brought him in until a foster was found. Benny shows his gratitude by enjoying a comfy bed and sharing your lap. Benny wants to be the king of his kitty castle. He’d do best as a single kitty or with another docile cat. He also seems to get along with dogs.

To adopt Sienna or Benny, complete an application here.

Available for adoption at the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter

Say hello to Norman Rockwell, the Smithtown Animal Shelter’s very own masterpiece on four paws! This striking black-and-white bully mix is about two years old and full of charm, heart, and personality. When Norman first arrived at the shelter, his sweet, easygoing nature and instant affection for people, had the team hoping someone was missing him. But when no one came, Norman became ready to paint a picture-perfect new future with one very lucky family. He’s friendly, gentle, and guaranteed to create a masterpiece of happy memories and unconditional love into his fur-ever home.

This handsome two-year-old bully mix is brimming with potential. Smart, loving, and loyal, Norman thrives on human connection and is always ready for his next adventure—whether it’s a brisk morning walk, a game of fetch in the backyard, or a snuggle session on the couch. He lives for the chance to please and will reward your time and care with unwavering loyalty and a heart that never runs out of love.

Norman is healthy and would flourish in a home with older children, possibly with another dog companion, but no cats, please. He’s best suited for an active family that can match his enthusiasm for play and help guide him through the final touches of his training. With his eagerness to learn and strong desire to bond, this part will come naturally.

If you are interested in meeting Norman, please fill out an application and schedule a date and time to properly interact in a domestic setting, which includes the shelter’s Meet and Greet Room, the dog runs, and Dog Walk trail.

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

While most of her rescued clowder is still adjusting, five-year-old Synergy is soaking up the good life with zero catitude and lots of gratitude. This tender tabby knows what it means to survive—and she’s not taking a single treat for granted! Quiet and sweet, Synergy might not be the first to greet you at Bianca’s Furry Friends, but she just might be the most thankful little soul you’ll meet. Come see for yourself… she’s ready for her happy ever after!

Being born outdoors in the fall in this neck of the woods can be a difficult terrain to grow up in. Lucky for nine-month-old Inara, she was rescued by someone who could commit to fostering her until she was ready to go up for adoption in Bianca’s Furry Friends. This shy little one is an observer of her surroundings. You may find her peering out from the safety of a tunnel waiting and hoping some treats may find their way to her. That’s a great way to introduce yourself to her and build on what will be the beginning of something magical you can share with each other for a lifetime!

Who’s that little cutie by the door, ready for her big life to begin? Nine-month-old Ansley is all dressed up in sweetness and waiting to find her first real home! This Florida girl is heading east and looking to plant roots with someone special. She’s smart, affectionate, and totally ready to win your heart—and your couch. New to cat life? Ansley’s the perfect first companion. Don’t miss out on the easiest decision you’ll ever make — adding pure love to your family.

Orange girls like Sunshine are rare, but what really makes this six-month-old special is her curious spirit and love for adventure! Since arriving at Bianca’s Furry Friends, she’s been exploring every nook of her new world — pausing only for a few well-deserved pets from her fans. After a journey from the Sunshine State, she’s ready to begin her next chapter as your one-and-only. Ready to be her forever adventure buddy?

Say hello to Bruno! This striking five-year-old Lab mix came from Louisiana as a pup and was adopted quickly, but he’s back and looking for his forever home. Bruno does best with older kids and would love to meet everyone in the household before heading home. He’s open to having a canine companion too—just arrange a meet-up at our dog park! A little shy at first, Bruno needs an experienced owner to help him adjust and thrive. If you’re ready to give this handsome guy the loving home he deserves, visit our Port Washington campus today!

Say hello to Hazel, a nine-month-old hound mix with Southern charm and a touch of mystery! This sweet girl is on the lookout for a dog-savvy human who can help her feel safe, loved, and totally at home. Hazel prefers the company of kids 10+ and wants to meet the whole crew—two-legged and four-legged—before making any big decisions. She’s a little shy and has shown some resource guarding, so slow introductions are key.

Six-year-old Bella the French Bulldog was once the face of our Help Me Heal campaign, bravely battling the chronic issues so common in flat-faced breeds—breathing difficulties, skin sensitivities, and painful ear infections. Thanks to your support, Bella received the care she desperately needed. Now? She’s feeling better, full of personality, and ready to be the center of someone’s world! Bella is sweet, sassy, and looking for a forever family who understands her needs and will shower her with love. If you’ve got a soft spot for snorty snuggles and a pup with a story, Bella just might be your perfect match.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

As always, thanks for reading, and please remember to always adopt, never shop… pass it on!