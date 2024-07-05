10 Cool Cats That Want to Chill With You This Summer

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

From cats named Mashed Potatoes to Gradiola, each of these adorable adoptables have the potential to be your purrfect match! So don’t wait – bring home your new best friend today!

Upcoming Adoption Event: Tuesday July 9, join North Shore Animal League America and Port Washington-based Tweezerman for a Mobile Adoption Event from 10am-1pm where you’ll find lots of adorable, adoptable dogs and puppies. Interested adopters are asked to email offsite@animalleague.orgto schedule an appointment.

Available for adoption at the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter

*Senior Alert* Meet the Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week, Mashed Potatoes! This 13-year-old lovely lady spent her entire life in a home, only to be abandoned to fend for herself, when her humans moved, leaving her behind. Despite this heartbreaking crossroads, Mashed Potatoes remains ever so friendly and outgoing. The Shelter team is determined to find her that perfect forever-ever family she always deserved to spoil her silly for her golden years.

Upon making her acquaintance, Mashed Potatoes will melt your heart, like a dab of butter on a warm side dish. She has some minor hair loss, likely due to a flea allergy, which the team at the shelter has been successful in resolving. Her endearing personality can capture anyone’s heart, especially when gazing up at you with those enchanting, gemstone eyes, commanding a gentle petting and some TLC. Mash Potatoes’ charming and delightful nature would enrich the life of any animal loving human and would do well in most homes including those with kids, other cats and possibly dogs.

If you are interested in meeting Mashed Potatoes, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with your prospective soul mate in a domestic setting. For more information regarding our rescue animals available for adoption visit:. TownofSmithtownAnimalShelter.com

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Wrench is a little diva! She may seem a little to herself at first but don’t let her fool you; she has a big personality for a little girl. She lights up any room she’s in! Wrench greets everyone in the room and enjoys being held. Scratches are her favorite and she will snuggle up in your lap. You will see her get the zoomies right before she eats! Her favorite toys are wand toys and springs.

Look at this handsome, silly, energetic and affectionate boy. Hammer is a fun, playful kitten who loves people. He’s always bouncing around the room with his siblings and playing with toys. Once Hammer is tired he likes being held and snuggling with you. He is great with other cats too!

To pre-adopt Wrench or Hammer, complete an adoption application at tenderlovingcats.org.

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

With her heavy, doubtful eyes, 2-year-old Saan is focused on making sure she finds a safe place. Her hesitancy is from the hard life she left behind and we want to take away all her doubt. Adopt Saan and give her the reassurance she needs to thrive in a new loving home.

The weather will always be balmy for sweet 3-year-old Snow, a stunning boy from Puerto Rico who has landed safely in Animal League America’s care. Life on the streets may have left this extraordinary boy deaf and FIV+, but that hasn’t dampened his spirits one bit. Offer him your hand to sniff, and he’ll turn that right into a storm of affection. The forecast for Snow and his true family is love!

Gorgeous nine-month-old Gladiola is as stunning as the flower she was named for and was born with the gift for gab. Her kittenhood in West Virginia was interrupted when she became a momma to 3 kittens. Gladiola instinctively focused on raising her babies for a while but now she’s ready to start a new adventure with you!

One-year-old James feels unsure about his current situation since being safe may be a new experience for him after growing up in Afghanistan. Now settled into a comfy bed in Bianca’s Furry Friends, he can take all the time he needs to figure out life in NY. Adopt James and show him the way to happiness!

The dog days are over for one-year-old Florence—and she couldn’t be happier about it! Landing in the safety of Bianca’s Furry Friends is her best adventure to date. She’s abundantly grateful to be safe and far away from the rough beginnings she experienced. As long as you’re by her side, Florence’s confidence will be at an all-time high.

After everything 1-year-old Cricket has experienced to finally taste freedom in Bianca’s Furry Friends, she may need a moment to settle into a peaceful mindset. Time is a wonderful tool to use in fostering her confidence. Blinks and treats lead to a true love connection. If you have a peaceful place for Cricket to land as your only pet, she’d love to make some wonderful memories with you.

King Crimson doesn’t need a castle; but he’d be thrilled to be part of a family again. This sublimely charismatic almost two-year-old gentleman won our hearts with his first greeting, especially the vets who created a successful plan to cover his tummy troubles at cost throughout Pet Health Centers. With his charm and grace, King Crimson is sure to captivate a special audience, the family who brings him home where he belongs!

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to any of these fabulous felines, contact DoritS@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop…pass it on!