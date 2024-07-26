Meet Your New Feline Friends This Weekend at Local Animal Shelters!

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

As if you need a reason to adopt a fabulous feline this weekend, cats make the best, low maintenance pets. They groom themselves, do not require large living space, are quieter than their canine counterparts, and offer free pest control. If that’s not enough to get you off the couch and down to an animal shelter, studies have shown that having a cat can reduce stress and lower blood pressure, contributing to better overall health!

Available for adoption at the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter

Introducing Smithtown Pets of the Week Ceasar and Tuna! These two magnificent babies had a rough start in life… abandoned and left for dead at a parking lot, inside a closed box in the sweltering summer heat. Thankfully these adorable kitties were found and brought to the shelter. Despite all they have been through, Caesar and Tuna love people and would make incredible additions to a lucky family’s heart and home.

Caesar is a seven month old domestic short hair baby boy, adorned with a brown tabby coat clearly made for a king. He brings joy to all who make his acquaintance. This adorable little fella is all personality! His warm and loving nature will win anyone over instantly. Caesar would love to be adopted together with his friend, Tuna, but can be adopted to the right home alone. This healthy young boy would do well in a home with kids, other cats and likely dogs.

Tuna is a 1-year-old brown FIV+ female tabby who has shown incredible resilience and love despite her challenging past. This playful and outgoing young mom was abandoned with her baby and housemate while she was pregnant! Tuna deserves a forever home where she will be adored and pampered for life. Her affectionate nature makes her the perfect companion, ready to share her love and playful energy with kids, other cats and likely dogs. While she would love to be adopted with her housemate, Caesar, Tuna is also open to finding the right home without her friend.

If you are interested in meeting this dynamic duo, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with your prospective soul mate in a domestic setting. For more information regarding our rescue animals available for adoption visit: TownofSmithtownAnimalShelter.com

Available for adoption at the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter

Honeybee is 6-year-old tabby who came in from a good Samaritan. The person stated that she had Honeybee in her home for a few days but brought him to the shelter thinking he may be someone’s cat. Unfortunately, no one ever came for him. While a bit nervous, he is working to come out of his shell and show love to those he can trust. Honeybee needs a savvy cat owner who can show him the time and patience he needs to thrive in a forever home.

Steeler is nothing short of a 9-year-old handsome chunk of love! Owner surrendered and not sure why because he is super sweet and gets along with other cats. He has stolen so many hearts as he patiently waits for his forever home. Could his next chapter start with you?

If you are interested in learning more about Honeybee or Steeler, contact the shelter’s placement team at Adoption@hempsteadny.gov, 516.785.5220

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Two-year-old Amari is a local rescue who came to Animal League America for a lifestyle reset. Always dressed to impress in her stunning tuxedo, Amari is the purrfect fit for experienced adopters with older children. She loves being the center of playtime and is always insistent about being first in line for treat parties. As the only pet in her home, she’s going to happily experience a lot of firsts with you, starting with her first real home.

*Double Adoption* If a friend is a treasure that no thief can steal, Robin Hood has met his purrfect match in his brother Friar Tuck! These adorable three-month-old merry men from Puerto Rico are happily exploring life in Bianca’s Furry friends. The only things they’re stealing are hearts, so swing by if you want to join them on their next legendary adventure!

Two-year-old Sarah has some understandable doubts about life stateside. After living in the streets in Afghanistan, Animal League America is giving her all the time and comfort she needs to feel safe furever. She’s already curious about the friends who give her treats but is not exactly comfortable around other cats. A home of her own as the only pet will ensure that Sarah blooms into the cat she was always meant to be.

Who’s that tucked into a cozy bed for maybe the first time in his little life? Macau! This understated 1 year old beauty from Afghanistan was quite frankly exhausted by all she left behind and is discovering the new wonderful world of indoor living. Vets have made her feel invigorated by the care they gave her for some tummy troubles. Now on the mend, she’s looking forward to spending time with her new family but would prefer to be the only pet in her first real home.

*Double Adoption* Three-year-olds Eli and Maxwell have a deep brotherly love that has sustained them through life’s ups and downs. Having each other for reassuring cuddles is exactly what they have always relied upon to get them through the hard times. While Maxwell emerges as the leader, he never strays far from his brother’s side to make sure Eli’s ready to join him on new excursions around their room in Bianca’s Furry Friends. Want to be included on these adventures? They’d love for you to be part of their story!

A chaotic home led to stress for three-year-old Gustav, but this distinguished gentleman doesn’t let a change of location bring him down. He’s very determined to make the acquaintance of everyone he meets and nurture lifelong friendships. If you’re missing someone special, Gustav is here for you!

*Senior Alert* Before 11-year-old Max’s beloved owner passed away, they made sure his safety would be secured by enrolling him in the Safe Haven Program. He delights in simple pleasures: a soft bed, the murmuring of sweet nothings, and chin rubs which lead to glorious purrs. He’s simply too good to be true, and we are determined to find him a fresh start in a loving home where he’ll spend his golden years being loved.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to any of these fabulous felines, contact DoritS@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop…pass it on!