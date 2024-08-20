Community Unites for the 3rd Annual Back-to-School Backpack & Supply Drive

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Town of Babylon Cares was thrilled to share the impact of the 3rd Annual Back-to-School Backpack & Supply Drive held on August 17th, 2024. This event, a true celebration of our community’s unity and support, was a resounding success, thanks to your participation.

Hosted by Suffolk County Legislator Kevin McCaffrey, New York State Assemblyman Michael Durso, Lindy Cares, and Town of Babylon Cares, the drive aimed to ensure that every student in need started the school year confidently. Thanks to the generosity of The Rockwell Family, each backpack was thoughtfully filled with essential school supplies such as notebooks, pencils, and erasers, setting students up for a successful beginning to the academic year.

This event was organized in response to the growing need for additional support within our community. The dedication and teamwork displayed by Legislator McCaffrey, Assemblyman Durso, and local organizations exemplify the strong volunteer spirit and collaborative efforts that define our area.

The Lindy Cares / Town of Babylon Cares coalition is unwavering in our commitment to supporting local families and ensuring every child has access to the resources they need for school success. The success of the backpack drive is a testament to what we can achieve when we come together with a shared purpose.

Legislator McCaffrey and Assemblyman Durso extend their deepest gratitude to all who contributed – donors and volunteers alike. “Your support has been instrumental in creating a nurturing environment where every student has the tools to thrive. We couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you for your generosity and dedication to our community.”



