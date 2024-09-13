September Stress? Relieve It By Adopting A Pet! Animals For Adoption On Long Island

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Have a case of September Stress? Studies have shown that spending time with dogs and cats can reduce cortisol (the stress hormone) and increase levels of oxytocin, the “feel-good” hormone. So don’t wait – bring home one (or more) of these adorable adoptables today!

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Toby is a charming and playful tabby boy who was rescued over the summer from the yard of an elderly couple. This handsome kitten has blossomed in his foster home, where he spends his days chasing his sister, exploring every nook and cranny, and playing kitten hockey on the kitchen floor with his favorite toy mice. Toby is also a big fan of fishing rod toys and is always ready for a new game.

When he’s not in play mode, Toby enjoys checking in with his humans for pets and head scratches. He’s incredibly affectionate and loves to snuggle up whenever someone lies down for a rest. He is an ever-running purring machine which makes him sound like a tiny motorboat! Given time, Toby could very well develop into a lap cat. Although Toby hasn’t had experience with children or dogs yet, he gets along wonderfully with the resident cats in his foster home. He would make a delightful addition to a loving family looking for a playful and cuddly companion.

Marble is a lovable, sweet and gentle girl who can be shy at first but warms up quickly and loves to settle in for snuggles. Marble loves to play! Her favorite toys are mice and anything with feathers! Marble purrs like crazy and will talk to you when its food time!

To adopt Toby or Marble, complete an adoption application at https://www.tenderlovingcats.org/adoption-application.html

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Koda is a two-year-old terrier mix who came from shelter partner in Tennessee. She can take some time to open up to new people, but once she’s found a friend in you it’s time for play and snuggling. Koda is looking for an active household, with children over 12 who can keep up with her energy level, and an experienced owner who will continue her training as she grows. If you would like to meet this beautiful girl, come visit her today!

One-year-old Leon’s story began when he was rescued by his hero while struggling to get by in the busy city of San Juan. A flight back to New York was how his life shifted in a new, safer direction. While Leon took his time acclimating to new things, he’s fully shaken off those early worries and replaced them with joyful interest in his new life. He’s a loyal friend to the quieter roommates, and drama free to the more outgoing ones. The way this grateful soul lifts his chin to receive rubs which leads to soft purrs and eye blinks—well, that’s really all he needs to do to melt the hearts of all who greet him. Look no further than Leon. He’d love to accept your invitation!

Randy is a shy two-year-old Shepherd mix who comes from Louisiana. An older puppy, Randy is very timid and is looking for an adopter experienced with fearful pets who can help bring him out of his shell. Randy gets along well with other dogs, and he would love to go home to a social canine sibling who can help show him the ropes in his new home. An amazing dog, Randy just needs someone able to give him the time and patience he needs to learn to trust. When that trust is made, you will have a loyal, loving companion for life.

A little stay with Animal League America vets was a mere bump in the road for 11-month-old Tyga, an adventurous—and resilient—rescue cat from Afghanistan. He’s survived plenty in his brief life but is ready to capture hearts and create a new beginning. Tyga is a fierce feather hunter and could play all day if you’d let him. This little rascal knows how to woo potential pawrents with the blink of an eye. As your only pet, Tyga will meet your feline match when you take him home for good!

Jack is a handsome one-year-old with a timid heart looking for a place to call home. Although he can be shy at first, Jack has the potential to be a loving lifetime companion. With time and patience, Jack will grow more confident and show you what an amazing dog he truly is. The ideal home for Jack would be in an adult only home, with adopters experienced with fearful pets. He loves the outdoors and would be a wonderful addition to any active household.

All the way from Puerto Rico, one-year-old dynamo, Kepler, is full of energy and is going to need an experienced human ready to join him on a wild ride around your place. Kepler wants this planet all to himself as the only pet in the home. Your guidance in a vibrant home with older children will make Kepler ready to explore a whole new world with you!

Bernie is an active and high-energy eight-year-old hound mix who recently arrived from a partner shelter in Tennessee. This loveable guy is seeking an experienced adopter who can keep up with his zest for life. Bernie would love to find a home in a quiet suburban neighborhood, where he can enjoy peaceful walks and outdoor play in a big backyard. Bernie also gets along well with other dogs and would love to meet any potential canine siblings to ensure a good fit. If you have experience with large dogs and are looking for a loyal and lively companion, Bernie might be the perfect addition to your family.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email jamied@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

Available for adoption at the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter

Meet the Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week, Lucky! This handsome, black-and-white labrador mix is estimated to be four years old. Lucky is a golden nugget of joy in search of his four-leaf clover. Sadly, luck was not on his side when he was abandoned by the people who adopted him due to a change in their living situation. Despite his heartbreak, Lucky remains incredibly sweet, loving, and playful. The dedicated team at the Animal Shelter exclaim that this good boy is the most outgoing, friendly pup who loves meeting new people. To say that Lucky is a social butterfly would be an understatement.

Lucky has so much love to give, is full of energy, and can be adopted to a home with children, and likely other pets. He has a penchant for escape, so this is something that his future family will need to keep in mind. Lucky is an absolute crowd-pleasing delight, who would make a wonderful addition to a household looking for a fun-loving companion.

If you are interested in meeting Lucky, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with him in a domestic setting. For more information regarding Town of Smithtown’s rescues, visit: TownofSmithtownAnimalShelter.com

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop…pass it on!