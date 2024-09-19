First-Ever NUMC Open House Shows Families’ Health Is In Good Hands

The first-ever NUMC Open House invited people to check out their facilities on Sept. 17.

More than 300 people came out on Sept. 17 to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow for the first-ever NUMC Open House.

The facility, which recently cut the ribbon on its Community Outreach Center, opened its doors and offered free health screenings, music, fun, giveaways, flu shots and more.

Yovani Romero of Westbury was there with his spouse and their 17-day-old daughter.

The baby had been born at NUMC, and the couple had an appointment there before stopping into the Open House.

“It’s important for the community,” said Romero.

With opportunity to meet NUMC doctors and learn about its vital services, the evening was a success.

“This hospital is so big and has so many hidden gems,” said Danielle Cannizzaro, Nurse Manager for the Burn Unit and Hyperbaric Unit. “It’s about awareness.”

NUMC offers the only 24-hour hyperbaric chamber downstate to treat carbon dioxide poisoning, burns and non-healing wounds, as well as primary care and wellness, multi-ethnic senior services, radiology, laboratory and more.

CEO & President Megan C. Ryan said the next event will be a “Safety Night” on October 8 beginning at 6pm.

To learn more about NUMC, go to numc.edu.