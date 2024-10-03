YOLO Strong Foundation’s 8th Annual ‘Sauce-Off’ Helps Sick Kids

The 8th Annual Sauce-Off raised money for the YOLO Foundation’s mission of helping sick children and their families.

This delicious event helped a sweet cause by making something savory. Cooks from across Long Island faced off in a “sauce-off” benefitting the YOLO Strong Foundation.

The YOLO Strong Foundation aims to help sick or disabled children on Long Island, as well as the families of those children. The sauce-off saw alfredo afficionados and masters of marinara come together last week at the VFW in Lindenhurst to put their saucy skills to the test.

The core philosophy of the sauce-off is simple:

“We come together, we break bread, we have fun, and we raise money for those in need,” said John Stentiford, who helped organize the event.

The dozen cooks all compete to make the best red sauce. Every person who walks through the door tries the sauces and votes for their favorite. The winner is then crowned with the ultimate title — that exceptional cook shall henceforth be known as the Sauce Boss.

Everyone vies for the special title, and only one can win — but it’s hard for even those who fall short to be upset when surrounded by the sights and smells of sauce. At the end of the sauce-off, everyone gets a plate of pasta with their favorite sauce, topped with meatballs. Plus, there are raffle prizes!

When all was said and done — the votes counted, the sauce slurped — the sought-after Sauce Boss 2024 trophy and title was awarded to Joe Speranza.

100 percent of the funds raised by the sauce-off went to the YOLO Strong Foundation, and they in turn give 100 percent of that money to children and their families right here on Long Island with cancer and disabilities.

The organization was created by a team of Long Island women focused on helping families of sick children.

“We are mothers, sisters, godmothers and friends,” the statement on their fundraising website reads. “We are professionals, teachers, nurses, accountants, executives, and housewives.”

The organization works to ensure medically fragile children receive financial assistance for essential medical devices; children undergoing chemotherapy have an opportunity to attend a free preschool without compromising their susceptible immune systems; underprivileged and noncommunicating autistic children have special iPads to assist them in communicating; and local families of sick children are financially assisted in their efforts to take care of their kids’ needs.

To learn more about how to support the YOLO Strong Foundation, visit YoloStrong.com