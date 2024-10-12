Quantcast
Top 5 Stories in Long Island Press This Week: Aurora-Filled Skies, Harry Potter Pop-Up And More

GettyImages-2152392423 (1)

The top 5 stories in the Long Island Press this week are listed below.

 

It’s Fall Ya’ll! Long Island Fall Festivals and Fairs for 2024

fall yall

Get ready to turn up the volume, Long Island! Nassau County is celebrating its 125th anniversary this month with an epic, free party in Eisenhower Park, honoring over a century of history, culture and community.

Massive Geomagnetic Storm May Bring Aurora-Filled Skies, Disrupted Tech

geomagnetic storm causes aurora borealisThe aurora borealis may be visible on Long Island tomorrow night. Here’s everything you need to know about the geomagnetic storm causing it

Harry Potter Pop-Up Restaurant ‘Wizardry’ Coming To Long Beach

harry potter

Harry Potter fans, grab your brooms — there’s a new restaurant that’s right up your Diagon Alley.

What’s Your October 2024 Horoscope? Here’s What The Stars Say

october 2024 horoscope

What’s in store for you this month? Here’s what your October 2024 horoscope says.

Nassau DSS Building Firebomb Suspect Previously Charged With Arson, Cops Say

bomb arson

One of two men accused of trying to use a homemade bomb to set fire to the Nassau County Department of Social Services was previously arrested for arson, Nassau County police said.

