Northeast College Of Health Sciences’ New Long Island Campus Unites Chiropractic Education

Northeast College of Health Sciences celebrated bringing chiropractic healthcare education back to the Greater New York City area by reopening a Long Island campus on Oct. 11.

Although the college has owned the Long Island facility since 1972 and provided health services through its Levittown Health Center, the new Long Island campus has ushered in a new era, with the first cohort of the Doctor of Chiropractic program beginning in September.

“Today is not just a celebration of progress, but also true homecoming,” the Northeast College President Dr. Michael Mestan said during the ribbon-cutting event.

The college’s main campus is in Seneca Falls, N.Y., in upstate New York’s Finger Lakes region, however, its ties to New York began with its founding in a Manhattan brownstone in 1919 that was called the Columbia Institute of Chiropractic.

The new campus location in Long Island increases its accessibility for many students.

“This new campus represents a significant step forward for our college, a milestone made possible only through the unwavering commitment and effort of our entire community,” Mestan said. “Together, we are shaping a brighter future for our students by expanding our reach, enhancing accessibility, and strengthening partnerships with regional alumni, educational institutions, and healthcare providers.”

The new Long Island campus boasts of advanced learning spaces for students, all decked up with high-tech and hands-on learning tools like Force Sensing Table Technology and interactive 3D Anatomage tables. By combining the new with the old, traditional techniques, the campus aims to afford its students the opportunity to have better access to an evidence-informed chiropractic education.

“Institutions such as Northeast College of Health Sciences are the backbone of our community and our economy as well as our neighborhood,” Levittown Chamber of Commerce President Christine Sweeney said at the ribbon-cutting event.

The Northeast College of Health Sciences Long Island campus is located at 70 Division Ave., Levittown. For more information, visit NortheastCollege.edu/LongIslandCampus.