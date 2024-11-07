North Shore Key Club donates groceries to families in need

It was a great day in the North Shore community on Sunday, Oct. 27. The North Shore key Club collaborated with the North Shore Chamber of Commerce to host a food drive at the Holiday Farms Grocery Store in Glen Head.

The purpose of the event was to collect food items for the “Thanksgiving Drive & Give Away,” which will be held on Nov. 23 at North Shore High School.

To assist the shoppers, the Key Club members handed out flyers listing food selections to all customers as they entered the store.

By the end of the event, more than eight shopping carts were full of food and more than $700 was collected by the generous shoppers. This money will buy turkeys for the Thanksgiving Drive.

The North Shore Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Team included President Connie Pinilla, Ambassador to the Chamber Orieta Begonja, Board member Roberto Hernandez and Secretary Denky Begonja.

Julia Salat is associated with the North Shore Key Club