Hynes says farewell to Port Washington Board of Education

Port Washington Superintendent of Schools Dr. Michael J. Hynes said farewell to the community during his final Board of Education meeting.

“This has been the highlight of my career. Working here in Port Washington,” Hynes said in his last report to the board during their Nov. 19 meeting.



Hynes said he was most proud of the quality of staff brought in during his 5 1/2 years in charge. He was hired in 2019, coming to the Port Washington School District after serving in the same role from 2014 to 2019 at the Patchogue-Medford Union Free School District.



Hynes announced his resignation earlier this month in a letter to staff. Adam Smith, president of the Port Washington Board of Education, confirmed that Hynes would be taking a private sector job, though he did not reveal where.

Smith expressed gratitude towards Hynes for his work in the district.



“On behalf of the board, thank you for the work you have done for the past five and a half years,” Smith said. “We look forward to counting the vision you have set forth.”



Hynes finished his report praising his replacement, Dr. Chris Shields, assistant superintendent of Human Resources and Leadership Development, who will begin serving as interim superintendent Dec. 14.

“I will miss our students. I love our students like I love my own kids. I will miss being around them.” Hynes said. “How smart they are and how passionate they are with everything they do”





