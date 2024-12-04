Boys & Girls Club celebrates Leaders’ Circle Reception

The Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club welcomed honorees, local officials and local restaurants to its Leaders’ Circle Reception (Photo provided by the Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club)

Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club celebrated its Leaders’ Circle Reception, which returned for the first time after many years.

The event invited 20 local restaurants and bakeries that share the club’s commitment to philanthropy and volunteerism.

The evening is also a time when the Club inducts volunteers into its Hall of Fame.

Former GBBGC board member Steve Ely was inducted for his years of steadfast commitment to the club.

Brian Finnerty and Lisbeth Finnerty were inducted as well. The two have been devoted friends of the Club for many years.

The MacDonald Family Volunteer Award was awarded to Kids in Nature, an organization founded by Dave Gugerty, Paul Mager and Dan Kriesberg.

Shirley Durkin-Freni received the William “Bill” Hinckley Award, which recognizes 17 years of loyal exemplary service as the Club’s Human Resources Specialist.

Over 100 guests enjoyed an evening of sipping fine wines and sampling everything from gourmet cuisine to comfort foods.

Special thanks to all the restaurants, bakeries and other small businesses that helped make this event a success. They include Barney’s Restaurant, Basil Leaf Café, Brass Rail, Buckram Stables, Coach Meeting House, Hidden Harbor Restaurant, Jeanine’s American Bistro, La Bussola Restaurant, La Ginestra Restaurant, Landing Bakery, Loafers Bakery, Meritage Wine Bar, Oak and Vine, Oyster Bay Brewery, Schultzy’s Restaurant, St. Rocco’s Bakery, The Marker, The Onion Tree, Walls Wharf and Village Beverage.

For more information about the club, visit its website gbbgc.org.

Information provided by the Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club